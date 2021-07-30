University of Louisville

Louisville’s David Johnson, the 2019 Sweet 16 MVP for Trinity, drafted by Raptors

Louisville guard David Johnson (13) took the ball up the court against Syracuse on Feb. 19, 2020, in Louisville.
Louisville guard David Johnson (13) took the ball up the court against Syracuse on Feb. 19, 2020, in Louisville. Wade Payne AP

Former Louisville Trinity star David Johnson was selected by the Toronto Raptors in the second round with the 47th overall pick of the NBA Draft on Thursday night.

Johnson, a 6-foot-5, 210-pound guard, averaged 12.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game as a sophomore for the Louisville Cardinals this past season. He shot 38.6 percent from three-point range and 70.0 percent from the free-throw line.

Johnson said in statement when he announced he would not return to U of L: “To the city of Louisville, the love, support, and encouragement you’ve given has been imperative to my growth as “The Hometown Kid!” I thank you all from every word you’ve shared and everything you’ve done, I will always hold dear to my heart while showing appreciation to you.”

Johnson was the only player in the ACC to finish in the top 25 in both rebounding and assists this past season.

He was chosen as the Sweet Sixteen MVP after leading Trinity to the state championship in 2019.

He was also named the Lexington Herald-Leader/Kentucky.com Player of the Year for 2019.

Profile Image of Dennis Varney
Dennis Varney
Dennis Varney is the assistant sports editor for the Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com. He is a Pike County native and Western Kentucky alum. He has also worked at The Times of Northwest Indiana, The Seattle Times and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Profile Image of Josh Moore
Josh Moore
Josh Moore covers the University of Kentucky football team and is in his sixth year reporting for the Lexington Herald-Leader, where he’s been employed since 2009. Moore, a Martin County native, graduated from UK with a B.A. in Integrated Strategic Communication and English in 2013. He’s a huge fan of the NBA, Power Rangers and country music. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service