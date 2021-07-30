Louisville’s David Johnson, the 2019 Sweet 16 MVP for Trinity, drafted by Raptors

Louisville guard David Johnson (13) took the ball up the court against Syracuse on Feb. 19, 2020, in Louisville. AP

Former Louisville Trinity star David Johnson was selected by the Toronto Raptors in the second round with the 47th overall pick of the NBA Draft on Thursday night.

Johnson, a 6-foot-5, 210-pound guard, averaged 12.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game as a sophomore for the Louisville Cardinals this past season. He shot 38.6 percent from three-point range and 70.0 percent from the free-throw line.

Johnson said in statement when he announced he would not return to U of L: “To the city of Louisville, the love, support, and encouragement you’ve given has been imperative to my growth as “The Hometown Kid!” I thank you all from every word you’ve shared and everything you’ve done, I will always hold dear to my heart while showing appreciation to you.”

Johnson was the only player in the ACC to finish in the top 25 in both rebounding and assists this past season.

He was chosen as the Sweet Sixteen MVP after leading Trinity to the state championship in 2019.

He was also named the Lexington Herald-Leader/Kentucky.com Player of the Year for 2019.