Changes required for Kentucky to remain college basketball’s ‘gold standard’

Through change, Kentucky is seeking consistency as the self-described “gold standard” of college basketball.

That’s the reason for a shuffle in the UK coaching staff, John Calipari announced in a video posting on Twitter last week. The idea is to set clearly defined roles and objectives for the coaches.

Most eye-catching is Jai Lucas moving from a “special assistant” to Calipari to assistant coach. And Tony Barbee moves from assistant coach to associate head coach.

“It’s something that will benefit us for years to come . . . ,” Lucas said during a video teleconference Monday.

As a former head coach (at UTEP and Auburn), Barbee is under-rated as a head coach, Lucas said. The new role allows Barbee to use that experience.

Barbee posted a record of 131-127 in eight seasons as a head coach: 82-52 at UTEP and 49-75 at Auburn.

A “co-head coach” is what Calipari called Barbee in the video posting.

“I want him in my ear whether it be practice or games. Watch tape: our tape, the opponent’s tape. Give me game plans. Focus on that.”

Lucas and Joel Justus will focus on recruiting, a part of the job enhanced by Kentucky’s presence in the NBA Finals “bubble.”

“I want you on that recruiting 10 hours a day,” Calipari said of Lucas and Justus. “That ‘bubble’ created ‘I want to play for Kentucky.’ Well, who are they? Are they good enough?”

When asked about the NBA bubble’s impact on Kentucky’s recruiting, Lucas said it was “huge.”

The “10-hour” time set aside for recruiting can help sustain the momentum that exists in Kentucky’s recruiting, Lucas said. UK has had more than one commitment from high-profile prospects recently.

“Right now, we’ve got a good little mojo going,” Lucas said. “Hopefully, we can keep it going the next couple weeks.”

The re-defined roles for staffers are in reaction to the changing nature of college basketball, Lucas and Calipari said. A more liberalized ability to transfer and a player profiting off his name, image and likeness is anticipated.

“Whatever it is, let’s be first . . . ,” Calipari said of the changes to come. “Let’s stay the gold standard starting with COVID. I told the team, let’s be the best in the country in dealing with COVID.”

Point guards

The point guard competition between freshman Devin Askew and transfer Davion Mintz is benefiting both players, Lucas said.

Neither was among the 20 players named Monday on the watch list for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award, sponsored by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Players can play their way on and off the list, which will be narrowed to 10 in late January and five in late February.

The only Southeastern Conference point guard on the watch list was LSU’s Javonte Smart. The only freshmen named were Florida State’s Scottie Barnes, Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham and Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs.

Will surprise

Lucas referred to freshman Isaiah Jackson as a “special, special shot blocker.”

Of Jackson, Lucas said, “I think he’s probably one of the ones that’s going to surprise a lot of people this season.”

A boost for team

When asked if the news that transfer Olivier Sarr can play provided an emotional boost, Lucas said, “Yeah, it did for everybody. Especially for him because he was waiting on it for a while. You could see him kind of take a deep breath.

“Us as coaches, too, because he’s a really good player, and he’s been playing good.”

UK-Texas

No one figures to be more knowledgeable about both teams when Kentucky plays Texas in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge. Lucas was on the staff at Texas before moving to UK this year.

His reaction to learning of the matchup?

“I just shook my head,” he said with a smile. Lucas said he stays in contact with players and staff members at Texas.

“They have a really good team,” he said. “I mean, they have a Final Four team as well. I think we have a good team here, too.”

Assistant coaches Jai Lucas, right, and Bruiser Flint worked a recent Kentucky practice. Lucas said the coaching staff is trying to build on the recruiting momentum generated by the performance of former Cats during the recently completed NBA season. Chet White

Basketball-football

Lucas did not disagree with the perception of Kentucky as a “basketball school” and Texas as a “football school.”

“Football is king down there in every aspect . . . ,” he said. The same holds true for basketball in Kentucky.

“It’s very refreshing when you’re a basketball person to be at a basketball place,” Lucas said.