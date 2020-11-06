UK basketball attendance plan includes ‘buffer zone’ separating fans from court

More from the series Get to know the 2020-21 Wildcats Preseason interviews with University of Kentucky men’s basketball players and coaches are underway. Click below to see a full menu of stories published to date by the Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com looking ahead to the 2020-21 season. Expand All

A 12-foot buffer zone between the court area and the first row of seats.

Tickets sold only in blocks of two, three and four seats.

Fans required to sit in reserved seats to help ensure social distancing.

Attendance capped at no more than 15 percent of capacity. That number of 3,075 in Rupp Arena will include players, coaches, referees, “essential personnel” and media as well as fans.

On Friday, Kentucky announced those details about planned attendance for home basketball games in Rupp Arena (men) and Memorial Coliseum (women) in the 2020-21 season.

These pandemic-induced guidelines followed the recommendations of state health officials, UK said in a news release.

UK gave itself some wiggle room, saying that “all plans are subject to change based on evolving information as well as local, state and national public health developments.”

The UK Ticket Office and K Fund department will be communicating soon with season-ticket holders, the school said. Ticket availability will be based on the K Fund priority ranking, UK said.

Season-ticket holders in men’s basketball were expected to receive an email alert later Friday, UK said. Season-ticket holders in women’s basketball should expect an email alert early next week.

Plans for student tickets, which will be available only on a single-game basis, will be announced later, UK said.

Tickets will be received via mobile delivery. The tickets must be scanned on a mobile device in order to assure entry.

Fans with pre-existing health conditions should consider not attending home games this season, UK said. Season-ticket holders who choose not to renew for the 2020-21 season will retain the option to renew for the 2021-22 season.

Strengthened safety features are planned. Those include enhanced cleaning and sanitization, a requirement to wear face coverings while seated except when eating and/or drinking, social distancing and cashless transactions at concession stands.

Fans will also be discouraged from bringing bags to games. Only “small clear bags” will be permitted, UK said.