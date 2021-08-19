Frederick Douglass star Ty Bryant commits to Kentucky as part of 2023 class

Ty Bryant, right, committed to the University of Kentucky on Thursday. He’s part of the 2023 recruiting class. aslitz@herald-leader.com

Ty Bryant received a lot more time to make his college decision after he chose to reclassify to the 2023 class. He didn’t need it.

Bryant committed to the University of Kentucky on Thursday, becoming the first player in that recruiting class to pick the Wildcats. Both 247Sports and Rivals consider Bryant a three-star prospect and deem him an “athlete;” he predominantly lines up at safety at Frederick Douglass High School, where he sparred frequently with current UK wide receiver Dekel Crowdus in practice over the past few years.

He did not announce a list of finalists, but during his ceremony Thursday at Douglass he picked up a Kentucky cap over one with a Cincinnati logo.

Bryant is the son of former UK player Cisco Bryant, who played under Jerry Claiborne from 1983-1985. He ran a 4.56 40-yard dash during a UK camp in June, and boasts a 4.3 GPA in the classroom. The off-the-field merits are a testament to the tough standards expected of his parents, whom he praised for setting aside their differences — they’re divorced — throughout his youth and being positive influences in his life.

“I’ve always told him, if you can tolerate me as a player-coach, you can tolerate anything,” Cisco Bryant said prior to to Ty’s announcement.

He is the third player from Douglass to commit to UK in less than two years, following standout offensive lineman Jager Burton, a Mr. Football recipient in 2020, and Crowdus. Both of them were tagged as four-star recruits.

Bryant’s recorded 110 solo tackles in his career, an average of about six per game, and has scored a couple of return touchdowns in three seasons at Douglass.

There’s another four-star UK target — wide receiver Dane Key — on Douglass’ roster. The son of ex-Cat Donte Key is highly coveted by South Carolina, Oregon and Michigan, but Kentucky is currently thought to have the edge. He’s a top-250 player in the 2022 recruiting class, per 247Sports, who has not yet set a decision date.

Bryant could be alone in his commitment for some time; UK typically doesn’t start picking up commitments for its nearest recruiting class until March or April of that given year. If he signs with Kentucky by the time he’s able to next December, he would buck a trend going back to 2017; starting with Mac Jones that year, UK has failed to sign the first player to commit as part of its current-year cycle. Jeremiah Caldwell, a four-star defensive back, became the Wildcats’ first 2022 commit in January but on Aug. 1 announced he was re-opening his recruitment.

Kentucky’s 2022 recruits

UK last weekend earned the commitment of Tomiwa Durojaiye, a three-star defensive end out of Delaware. Michigan, South Carolina and Arkansas were among the other Power Five players who’d offered the 6-foot-4, 255-pound prospect, who’s considered the second-best recruit in the country’s sixth-least populated state. (The No. 1 recruit is a quarterback, Braden Davis, who’s committed to the Gamecocks.)

Durojaiye was the 12th player to commit to UK as part of the 2022 recruiting cycle, which as of Thursday was headlined by offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin, a top-50 prospect who’s considered the top player at his position by On3 Sports. Goodwin recently has said that he may take an official visit to Alabama this fall, and possibly might take officials to Michigan State and Ohio State as well, after getting to see all three of those campuses for the first time over the summer after COVID-19 restrictions eased.

“People say Coach (Nick) Saban is a tyrant, stuff like that, but basically, I’ve got to see what kind of program it was down there and get the chance to meet him for myself. ... He’s a great dude and a great coach, he’s fun to be around, and I’m just happy to go down and meet him. Sometimes that messes with your decisions, but being able to meet him made me want to go ahead and take that official.”

Kentucky has four other 2022 commitments who are considered four-star prospects by at least one recruiting service. Offensive lineman Grant Bingham, athlete Destin Wade and linebacker Keaten Wade are rated as such by both 247Sports and Rivals, while the latter also includes Alex Afari, a defensive back.