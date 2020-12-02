Kentucky basketball recruits make big moves in new national rankings for 2021

Brandin Podziemski was set to have a breakout summer with Phenom University before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the Nike travel season in 2020.

A couple of Kentucky basketball recruits — one who has already signed with the Wildcats and one who holds a UK scholarship offer — made some major moves in the new 247Sports rankings for the class of 2021 on Wednesday.

Daimion Collins — a 6-foot-9 forward from Atlanta, Texas — jumped up nine spots to the No. 10 overall position in the national rankings, making him the biggest mover within five-star territory. Collins logged a triple double Tuesday night — 32 points, 16 rebounds, 10 assists plus four blocked shots in a 64-55 victory — and projects as one of the best rebounders and shot blockers in the 2021 class. Collins, who signed with UK last month, is also arguably the most athletic frontcourt player in the class.

Brandin Podziemski — a 6-5 shooting guard from Wisconsin — was one of the biggest movers in the entire country, jumping from No. 284 nationally to No. 74 overall, a massive jump following a standout autumn on the basketball court. Podziemski projects as one of the best outside shooters in the 2021 class and earned a scholarship offer from Kentucky a couple of months ago. Kansas extended an offer the following night.

UK’s other two early signees pretty much stayed put in the new rankings, with point guard Nolan Hickman staying at No. 30 overall and small forward Bryce Hopkins dropping one spot to No. 40 overall.

Kentucky is also still pursuing combo guard Jaden Hardy, who jumped one spot to No. 3 overall, and point guard Hunter Sallis, who stayed put at No. 6 overall. Neither of those players is expected to make a college decision anytime soon. UK is also interested in Virginia big man Efton Reid, who fell two spots to No. 26 nationally.

Minnesota 7-footer Chet Holmgren, who has not yet picked a college, remained in the No. 1 spot, and former UK target Paolo Banchero — now a Duke signee — moved up one spot to No. 2, with Hardy at No. 3, followed by small forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. at No. 4 and Auburn commitment Jabari Smith at No. 5.

Baldwin also has a UK scholarship offer and technically still has the Wildcats on his list, though he’s expected to pick either Duke or Milwaukee, where his father is the head coach.

Only 12 of the players in the new 247Sports Top 100 remain uncommitted, and some of those prospects are still looking at the possibility of turning pro — and perhaps taking the new G League route — straight out of high school.