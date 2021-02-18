Basketball recruiting rankings: A look at the best in the 2021, 2022 and 2023 classes

Minnesota center Chet Holmgren is ranked by Rivals.com, 247Sports and ESPN as the No. 1 player in the 2021 recruiting class. Under Armour

Here’s a look at the top high school basketball recruits in the classes of 2021, 2022 and 2023, according to the 247Sports composite rankings for each group.

Click on a player’s name to go to that recruit’s 247Sports player page — or their Next Cats player page, if it’s a major Kentucky target — and learn more about his recruitment. If a player has not yet chosen a college, you can click on the “Uncommitted” link next to his name and go to the latest Crystal Ball predictions for that recruit.

Links to the full 247Sports composite rankings for each class are also included below. This page will continue to be updated in the future as rankings are refreshed and players make their college decisions.

Class of 2021 basketball rankings

1. Chet Holmgren | C | Minneapolis, Minn. | Uncommitted

2. Jaden Hardy | G | Henderson, Nev. | Uncommitted

3. Paolo Banchero | PF | Seattle, Wash. | DUKE

4. Patrick Baldwin Jr. | SF | Milwaukee | Uncommitted

5. Jabari Smith | PF | Tyrone, Ga. | AUBURN

6. Hunter Sallis | G | Omaha, Neb. | Uncommitted

7. AJ Griffin | SF | White Plains, N.Y. | DUKE

8. Caleb Houstan | F | Mississauga, Ont. | MICHIGAN

9. JD Davison | PG | Letohatchee, Ala. | ALABAMA

10. Peyton Watson | SF | Long Beach, Calif. | UCLA

11. Daimion Collins | PF | Atlanta, Texas | KENTUCKY

12. Harrison Ingram | SF | Dallas, Texas | STANFORD

13. Kennedy Chandler | PG | Memphis, Tenn. | TENNESSEE

14. Michael Foster | PF | Milwaukee, Wisc. | Uncommitted

15. Kendall Brown | SF | Cottage Grove, Minn. | BAYLOR

16. Nathan Bittle | C | Central Point, Ore. | OREGON

17. Max Christie | SG | Arlington Heights, Ill. | MICHIGAN STATE

18. Moussa Diabate | PF | Paris, France | MICHIGAN

19. Aminu Mohammed | SG | Washington, D.C. | GEORGETOWN

20. Trevor Keels | SG | Clinton, Md. | Uncommitted

Full rankings: Click here for the 2021 composite rankings

Class of 2022 basketball rankings

1. Emoni Bates | SF | Ypsilanti, Mich. | MICHIGAN STATE

2. Jalen Duren | C | Philadelphia, Pa. | Uncommitted

3. Amari Bailey | G | Chatsworth, Calif. | UCLA

4. Chris Livingston | SF | Akron, Ohio | Uncommitted

5. Dior Johnson | PG | Corona, Calif. | Uncommitted

6. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield | PF | Clarksville, Tenn. | Uncommitted

7. Jarace Walker | PF | New Freedom, Pa. | Uncommitted

8. Jaden Bradley | PG | Concord, N.C. | Uncommitted

9. Dariq Whitehead | SF | Newark, N.J. | Uncommitted

10. Keyonte George | SG | Lewisville, Texas | Uncommitted

11. Kijani Wright | PF | Los Angeles, Calif. | Uncommitted

12. Skyy Clark | PG | Nashville, Tenn. | KENTUCKY

13. Brandon Miller | SF | Antioch, Tenn. | Uncommitted

14. Scoota Henderson | PG | Marietta, Ga. | Uncommitted

15. Mark Mitchell | SF | Lansing, Kan. | Uncommitted

16. Adem Bona | C | Lagos, Nigeria | Uncommitted

17. Sadraque Nganga | PF | Luanda, Angola | Uncommitted

18. Cason Wallace | G | Richardson, Texas | Uncommitted

19. Zion Cruz | G | Hillside, N.J. | Uncommitted

20. Jalen Washington | PF | Gary, Ind. | Uncommitted

Full rankings: Click here for the 2022 composite rankings

Class of 2023 basketball rankings

1. DJ Wagner | PG | Camden, N.J. | Uncommitted

2. Mikey Williams | G | Huntersville, N.C. | Uncommitted

3. Matt Bewley | PF | Orlando, Fla. | Uncommitted

4. Omaha Biliew | PF | West Des Moines, Iowa | Uncommitted

5. Kwame Evans Jr. | SF | Baltimore, Md. | Uncommitted

6. Baye Fall | C | Senegal | Uncommitted

7. Simeon Wilcher | G | Roselle, N.J. | Uncommitted

8. Ronald Holland | PF | Duncanville, Texas | Uncommitted

9. Mookie Cook | SF | Jefferson, Ore. | Uncommitted

10. Mackenzie Mgbako | SF | Gladstone, N.J. | Uncommitted

Full rankings: Click here for the 2023 composite rankings