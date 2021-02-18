Next Cats Blog
Basketball recruiting rankings: A look at the best in the 2021, 2022 and 2023 classes
Here’s a look at the top high school basketball recruits in the classes of 2021, 2022 and 2023, according to the 247Sports composite rankings for each group.
Click on a player’s name to go to that recruit’s 247Sports player page — or their Next Cats player page, if it’s a major Kentucky target — and learn more about his recruitment. If a player has not yet chosen a college, you can click on the “Uncommitted” link next to his name and go to the latest Crystal Ball predictions for that recruit.
Links to the full 247Sports composite rankings for each class are also included below. This page will continue to be updated in the future as rankings are refreshed and players make their college decisions.
Class of 2021 basketball rankings
1. Chet Holmgren | C | Minneapolis, Minn. | Uncommitted
2. Jaden Hardy | G | Henderson, Nev. | Uncommitted
3. Paolo Banchero | PF | Seattle, Wash. | DUKE
4. Patrick Baldwin Jr. | SF | Milwaukee | Uncommitted
5. Jabari Smith | PF | Tyrone, Ga. | AUBURN
6. Hunter Sallis | G | Omaha, Neb. | Uncommitted
7. AJ Griffin | SF | White Plains, N.Y. | DUKE
8. Caleb Houstan | F | Mississauga, Ont. | MICHIGAN
9. JD Davison | PG | Letohatchee, Ala. | ALABAMA
10. Peyton Watson | SF | Long Beach, Calif. | UCLA
11. Daimion Collins | PF | Atlanta, Texas | KENTUCKY
12. Harrison Ingram | SF | Dallas, Texas | STANFORD
13. Kennedy Chandler | PG | Memphis, Tenn. | TENNESSEE
14. Michael Foster | PF | Milwaukee, Wisc. | Uncommitted
15. Kendall Brown | SF | Cottage Grove, Minn. | BAYLOR
16. Nathan Bittle | C | Central Point, Ore. | OREGON
17. Max Christie | SG | Arlington Heights, Ill. | MICHIGAN STATE
18. Moussa Diabate | PF | Paris, France | MICHIGAN
19. Aminu Mohammed | SG | Washington, D.C. | GEORGETOWN
20. Trevor Keels | SG | Clinton, Md. | Uncommitted
Full rankings: Click here for the 2021 composite rankings
Class of 2022 basketball rankings
1. Emoni Bates | SF | Ypsilanti, Mich. | MICHIGAN STATE
2. Jalen Duren | C | Philadelphia, Pa. | Uncommitted
3. Amari Bailey | G | Chatsworth, Calif. | UCLA
4. Chris Livingston | SF | Akron, Ohio | Uncommitted
5. Dior Johnson | PG | Corona, Calif. | Uncommitted
6. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield | PF | Clarksville, Tenn. | Uncommitted
7. Jarace Walker | PF | New Freedom, Pa. | Uncommitted
8. Jaden Bradley | PG | Concord, N.C. | Uncommitted
9. Dariq Whitehead | SF | Newark, N.J. | Uncommitted
10. Keyonte George | SG | Lewisville, Texas | Uncommitted
11. Kijani Wright | PF | Los Angeles, Calif. | Uncommitted
12. Skyy Clark | PG | Nashville, Tenn. | KENTUCKY
13. Brandon Miller | SF | Antioch, Tenn. | Uncommitted
14. Scoota Henderson | PG | Marietta, Ga. | Uncommitted
15. Mark Mitchell | SF | Lansing, Kan. | Uncommitted
16. Adem Bona | C | Lagos, Nigeria | Uncommitted
17. Sadraque Nganga | PF | Luanda, Angola | Uncommitted
18. Cason Wallace | G | Richardson, Texas | Uncommitted
19. Zion Cruz | G | Hillside, N.J. | Uncommitted
20. Jalen Washington | PF | Gary, Ind. | Uncommitted
Full rankings: Click here for the 2022 composite rankings
Class of 2023 basketball rankings
1. DJ Wagner | PG | Camden, N.J. | Uncommitted
2. Mikey Williams | G | Huntersville, N.C. | Uncommitted
3. Matt Bewley | PF | Orlando, Fla. | Uncommitted
4. Omaha Biliew | PF | West Des Moines, Iowa | Uncommitted
5. Kwame Evans Jr. | SF | Baltimore, Md. | Uncommitted
6. Baye Fall | C | Senegal | Uncommitted
7. Simeon Wilcher | G | Roselle, N.J. | Uncommitted
8. Ronald Holland | PF | Duncanville, Texas | Uncommitted
9. Mookie Cook | SF | Jefferson, Ore. | Uncommitted
10. Mackenzie Mgbako | SF | Gladstone, N.J. | Uncommitted
Full rankings: Click here for the 2023 composite rankings
