Friday Night Lights: Live high school football updates and broadcast links

SCOREBOARD
LIVE BROADCASTS
(All times local to site)
FRIDAY
Video
Bowling Green at Owensboro, 7 p.m. (Bowling Green Daily News)
Edmonson County at Warren East, 7 p.m. (Bowling Green Daily News)
Hazard at Somerset, 7:30 p.m. (Lake Cumberland Sports)
Madison Central at Madison Southern, 7:30 p.m. (WBON-TV)
Raceland at Greenup County, 7:30 p.m. (MyTownTV)
Russellville at Logan County, 7 p.m. (Sporting Times Broadcast Network)
Lexington Christian Academy at Lexington Catholic, 7:30 p.m. (PrepSpin, video)
Radio
Calloway County at Marshall County, 7 p.m. (WCBL-AM 1290)
Christian County at Hopkinsville, 7 p.m. (WHO-FM 98.7)
Kings Mill (Ohio) at Covington Catholic, 7 p.m. (Covington Catholic Mixlr)
Beechwood at Corbin, 7:30 p.m. (Beechwood Mixlr)
Beechwood at Corbin, 7:30 p.m. (WYKY-FM 106.1)
Boyle County at Wayne County, 7:30 p.m. (Hometown News/Sports)
Dayton at Pendleton County, 7:30 p.m. (PCRO)
East Carter at West Carter, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7 Sports 1)
East Jessamine at Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m. (WNJK-FM 105.9)
Estill County at Boyd County, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7 Sports)
Fleming County at Rowan County, 7:30 p.m. (WMOR-FM 106.1)
Fort Knox at McCreary Central, 7:30 p.m. (WHAY-FM 98.3)
Hurley (Va.) at Pike County Central, 7:30 p.m. (Fox Sports East Kentucky)
Lewis County at Nicholas County, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7 Sports 3)
Lexington Christian Academy at Lexington Catholic, 7:30 p.m. (WLXG-AM 1300)
Male at Trinity, 7:30 p.m. (WGTK-AM 970)
Mercer County at Garrard County, 7:30 p.m. (WHBN-AM 1420)
Montgomery County at Clark County, 7:30 p.m. (WKYN-FM 107.7)
Morgan County at Mason County, 7:30 p.m. (WFTM-FM 95.9)
Newport Central Catholic at Belfry, 7:30 p.m. (WDHR-FM 93.1)
Owen County at Fairview, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7 Sports 2)
Paintsville at Pikeville, 7:30 p.m. (98.1 FM/104.3 FM)
Pulaski County at Danville, 7:30 p.m. (WHIR-AM 1230)
Raceland at Greenup County, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7 News)
Rockcastle County at Woodford County, 7:30 p.m. (WVRK-AM 1460)
South Charleston (W.Va.) at Johnson Central, 7:30 p.m. (WSIP-FM 98.9)
Southwestern at Henry Clay, 7:30 p.m. (Lake Cumberland Sports)
WHERE WE’LL BE
Josh Moore (@HLpreps) will be reporting live from Frederick Douglass High School, where the unbeaten Broncos will host city rival Lafayette. Photographer Matt Goins (@MattGoinsPhotos) will have visuals from the Lexington Catholic-Lexington Christian contest.
ROUNDUP
Josh Sullivan (@sullyjosh) will bring you a roundup of highlights from other games this evening. Please report your scores and details using our hotline — 859-231-3225 — or email them to hlsports@herald-leader.com. We encourage every school across Kentucky to participate; the more information you can provide to us, the more helpful and comprehensive our roundup will be!
PIGSKIN STORIES
Lexington team no longer winless after Thursday night special
‘We’re all learning together.’ Ex-NFL star leads small school with big dreams.
Podcast: A chat with former NFL quarterback Chad Pennington
The latest Kentucky Associated Press rankings for all six classes.
See how Josh Moore voted in the latest AP rankings.
Results from the Kentucky.com Football Player of the Week polling for week three of the season.
Week three rewind: What happened last week in Kentucky high school football?
