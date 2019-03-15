High School Sports

2019 Girls’ Sweet Sixteen semifinals: Live updates from Rupp Arena

By Josh Moore

March 15, 2019 10:09 PM

Owensboro Catholic defeated Scott County and Ryle prevailed against Clark County in the girls' Sweet Sixteen quarterfinals in Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., on Friday, March 15, 2019.
The 58th KHSAA Girls’ Sweet Sixteen continues Saturday at Rupp Arena.

Both semifinal games of the girls’ basketball state tournament were scheduled to be played at 6:30 and 8 p.m., respectively, in Lexington.

How to follow the entire Sweet Sixteen

Day 1 recap

Day 2 recap

Day 3 recap

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Game 13: Owensboro Catholic (29-7) vs. Ryle (31-5), 6:30 p.m. | Live video broadcast | Live radio broadcast | Live stat broadcast

Game 14: Male (24-7) vs. Southwestern (26-5), 8 p.m. | Live video broadcast | Live radio broadcast | Live stat broadcast

 

