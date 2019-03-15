2019 Girls’ Sweet Sixteen semifinals: Live updates from Rupp Arena

The 58th KHSAA Girls’ Sweet Sixteen continues Saturday at Rupp Arena.
Both semifinal games of the girls’ basketball state tournament were scheduled to be played at 6:30 and 8 p.m., respectively, in Lexington.
How to follow the entire Sweet Sixteen
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Game 13: Owensboro Catholic (29-7) vs. Ryle (31-5), 6:30 p.m. | Live video broadcast | Live radio broadcast | Live stat broadcast
Game 14: Male (24-7) vs. Southwestern (26-5), 8 p.m. | Live video broadcast | Live radio broadcast | Live stat broadcast
