Everything you need to get ready for the Sweet Sixteen, all in one place

The 101st Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen state basketball tournament tips off Wednesday at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
Below you’ll find links to every piece of preview content we’ve assembled to prepare you for the tournament. Here’s to an exciting week of basketball!
Details
Pre-tournament statistics for all 16 teams
How to follow the tournament (includes links to video, radio and live-stat broadcasts)
Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Sweet Sixteen edition
Team profiles
Stories about each of the 16 teams in this year’s tournament:
1st Region: McCracken County
2nd Region: University Heights Academy
3rd Region: Apollo
4th Region: Warren Central
5th Region: John Hardin
6th Region: Fern Creek
7th Region: Trinity
8th Region: Oldham County
9th Region: Covington Catholic
10th Region: Campbell County
11th Region: Scott County
12th Region: Southwestern
13th Region: Corbin
14th Region: Estill County
15th Region: Pikeville
16th Region: Boyd County
Other stories
The best players you’ll see during the Kentucky boys’ Sweet Sixteen
Five things to know heading into the Kentucky boys’ Sweet Sixteen
He has a ‘fracture in his spine.’ That will not stop him from playing in the Sweet Sixteen
The Sweet Sixteen school most excited to play in Rupp? It’s not even close.
Prepare for traffic snarls as state basketball tournament hits Rupp Arena
Video: Boys Sweet Sixteen shirts sell out quick for Estill County apparel shop
Video: First regional win since 1955, Estill County Engineers prepare for Sweet Sixteen
Gold mine of Kentucky high school basketball info going back into print
Dates, sites set for Kentucky-Indiana All-Star games and tryouts
‘We played stupid, but we played hard.’ Scott County survives 11th Region slugfest
Region highlights: Buzzer-beater seals ticket to state, first-timer makes it in
Region highlights: Mr. Basketball contenders show out as region tournaments wind down
