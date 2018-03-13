John Hardin boys basketball fans in attendance for the Sweet Sixteen at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., on March 15, 2012.
High School Basketball

Everything you need to get ready for the Sweet Sixteen, all in one place

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

March 13, 2018 05:59 PM

The 101st Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen state basketball tournament tips off Wednesday at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

Below you’ll find links to every piece of preview content we’ve assembled to prepare you for the tournament. Here’s to an exciting week of basketball!

Details

Tournament bracket

Rosters for all 16 teams

Pre-tournament statistics for all 16 teams

How to follow the tournament (includes links to video, radio and live-stat broadcasts)

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Sweet Sixteen edition

Team profiles

Stories about each of the 16 teams in this year’s tournament:

1st Region: McCracken County

2nd Region: University Heights Academy

3rd Region: Apollo

4th Region: Warren Central

5th Region: John Hardin

6th Region: Fern Creek

7th Region: Trinity

8th Region: Oldham County

9th Region: Covington Catholic

10th Region: Campbell County

11th Region: Scott County

12th Region: Southwestern

13th Region: Corbin

14th Region: Estill County

15th Region: Pikeville

16th Region: Boyd County

Other stories

The best players you’ll see during the Kentucky boys’ Sweet Sixteen

Five things to know heading into the Kentucky boys’ Sweet Sixteen

He has a ‘fracture in his spine.’ That will not stop him from playing in the Sweet Sixteen

The Sweet Sixteen school most excited to play in Rupp? It’s not even close.

Prepare for traffic snarls as state basketball tournament hits Rupp Arena

Video: Boys Sweet Sixteen shirts sell out quick for Estill County apparel shop

Video: First regional win since 1955, Estill County Engineers prepare for Sweet Sixteen

Gold mine of Kentucky high school basketball info going back into print

Dates, sites set for Kentucky-Indiana All-Star games and tryouts

‘We played stupid, but we played hard.’ Scott County survives 11th Region slugfest

Region highlights: Buzzer-beater seals ticket to state, first-timer makes it in

Region highlights: Mr. Basketball contenders show out as region tournaments wind down

