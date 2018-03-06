Region highlights: Buzzer-beater seals ticket to state, first-timer makes it in

The Kentucky high school basketball postseason is underway!
Boys’ region tournaments wrapped up across the state on Tuesday. Below you’ll find links to scores, selected game recaps and our coverage of the postseason so far.
BOYS’ GAMES
McCracken County 42, Graves County 37 (1st Region): The Mustangs reached the Sweet Sixteen for the second time in their program’s history, which is only five seasons long. They won the 1st Regiom in their inaugural campaign in the 2013-14 season and won their first game at state before bowing out to Bowling Green.
Apollo 51, Owensboro Catholic 41 (3rd Region finals): The Eagles were 4-5 over their last nine games enteringthe region tournament — including a 58-56 loss to Owensboro Catholic in the 9th District finals — before stringing together three straight wins and scoring the upset bid. They improved their record to 16-15, the first time they’ve been above .500 since Dec. 21.
Warren Central 65, Bowling Green 53 (4th Region finals): The Dragons overcame a two-point halftime deficit to end Bowling Green’s four-year reign atop the region and assure that the Sweet Sixteen won’t see a repeat champion.
Bowling Green won last year’s tournament, the 100th in state history. Last year’s other finals participant, Cooper, was knocked out in the 9th Region semifinals.
Fairdale was the last team to win back-to-back tournaments, doing so in 1990 and 1991.
John Hardin 48, LaRue County 46 (5th Region finals): The Bulldogs earned their first state-tournament berth since 2013 despite giving up a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter and giving up a go-ahead bucket with 15 seconds left in the game.
Jachai Walker hit three free throws down the stretch to make the difference for John Hardin. Mickey Pearson, a St. Louis signee, led the Bulldogs with 20 points.
Fern Creek 49, Jeffersontown 48 (6th Region finals): A.J. Thomas hit two free throws — including the go-ahead shot — with 5.9 seconds left to send Fern Creek to its second straight state tournament; the Tigers had never played in the Sweet Sixteen before last year.
Oldham County 71, South Oldham 56 (8th Region finals): The Colonels won their fifth straight game to lock up their first Sweet Sixteen berth since 2012.
Campbell County 68, Scott 62 (10th Region finals): Junior Reid Jolly had 21 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Camels to their third region title in the last five seasons.
Nelson Perrin had 19 points to lead Scott, the defending region champ and a Sweet Sixteen semifinalist last year.
Southwestern 48, Mercer County 46 (12th Region finals): Logan Dykes stripped came up with a steal and put the game-winning layup off the glass as the buzzer sounded to send Southwestern to the state tournament for the first time since 2012, which was the program’s only previous appearance.
Estill County 44, Knott County Central 40 (14th Region finals): The Engineers won their first region title in the history of their program, which dates back to the 1940-41 season according to the Kentucky High School Basketball Encyclopedia.
Pikeville 52, Johnson Central 45 (15th Region finals): Wyatt Battaile had a game-high 23 points to lead the Panthers back to the Sweet Sixtee. It is the program’s second straight appearance at state and 11th overall in program history.
Boyd County 54, Ashland Blazer 49 (16th Region finals): The Lions won their 11th region title but first since 2000. The win means Boyd County’s boys’ and girls’ teams will play in the state tournament for the first time in the same year.
A.J. Thomas' winning free throw, J'town's final shot and the championship celebration for Fern Creek. pic.twitter.com/2Je3NCVco1— Jason Frakes (@kyhighs) March 7, 2018
