Region highlights: Buzzer-beater seals ticket to state, first-timer makes it in

Southwestern defeated Mercer County, 48-46, in the finals of the 12th Region tournament at Pulaski County after Logan Dykes scored a layup as time expired on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. Video shot and provided by Matt Overing of the Danville Advocate-Messenger. Matt Overing jmoore@herald-leader.com

