Lexington Thanksgiving: What restaurants are open, where to order turkey, sides, pies

For a lot of us, Thanksgiving will look different this year. With the coronavirus pandemic surging, many families are skipping the traditional big get-together at Grandma’s house.

Even if “Friendsgiving” has been more your thing, you might be doing it via Zoom this year.

But odds are you’re still gonna eat. And you’re going to need something, whether it’s a side or a pie, even if you still do most of the cooking yourself.

Fewer restaurants are open on the actual holiday this year and those that are open have less space for dining in due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions, so you might need to make reservations early. Boone Tavern in Berea, for instance, is open but is already booked solid.

Here are options in and around Lexington, from places to eat out on the big day to places where you can pre-order a full meal, a smoked turkey or a special dessert.

Lexington restaurants o pen for Thanksgiving

▪ Azur, 3070 Lakecrest Circle, will be open 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a Thanksgiving menu for $40 per person; $15 for kids’ menu. Choose from pimiento cheese fritters, oysters Rockefeller or lobster crepes for starters; apple cider-brined and applewood smoked turkey breast or brown sugar, pineapple and honey-glaze ham; sides include sausage-cranberry-pistachio and sage dressing balls, Yukon Gold mashed potatoes, cranberry chutney, broccoli casserole, sweet potato and roasted apple casserole with walnut crumble topping, yeast rolls, sauteed green beans almondine and macaroni and cheese. Dessert includes pumpkin and pecan pie. Reservations required; 859-296-1007

▪ Le Deauville, 199 North Limestone, will be open from noon to 6 p.m. offering the regular dinner menu as well as a Thanksgiving special with turkey and all the trimmings. Call 859-246-0999 for reservations.

▪ Distilled at The Sire, 157 Jefferson St., will serve a three-course Thanksgiving-inspired menu with seatings at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. for $60 per person. Call 859-255-0002 for reservations.

▪ Lockbox, 167 W. Main St. in 21c Museum Hotel, is offering dine in and take out. You can enjoy a meal from chef Cody Derosett of appetizers, kale salad, herb-roasted turkey ($50) or prime rib ($55) with choice of three side including whipped potatoes, sourdough stuffing, roasted carrots in sorghum and hot sauce, collard greens and ham, macaroni and cheese, brussels sprouts and smashed sweet potatoes, plus choice of pumpkin pie or chocolate mousse for dessert. Three seatings are available: 12 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4:40 p.m. Up to 10 people per party. Reservations at 859-899-6860 or online at lockboxlex.com.

CRU Food & Wine Bar will be open for dining in on Thanksgiving from noon to 9 p.m. or you can order a meal to go. Photo provided

▪ CRU Food & Wine Bar, 107 Summit at Fritz Farm Suite 120, is serving a three-course Thanksgiving dinner for $50 per person (kids 12 and under half off) from noon to 9 p.m. Or you can get dinner for two to go for $80 or for four for $150. You can also add wine to go with your meal. The menu includes savory breads with cinnamon honey butter, choice of starter including butternut squash bisque, caesar salad, pumpkin ricotta ravioli or lobster & butternut squash risotto. Choice of entrees includes roasted turkey breast, 8-ounce filet of beef or pan-seared branzino piccata. Choice of desserts too: pumpkin cheesecake, chocolate molten lava cake or Gala apple and pecan bread pudding. To-go menu is bisque or salad, turkey and sides, cheesecake or bread pudding. Call for reservations or to pre-order: 859-971-9463.

▪ Hall’s on the River, 1225 Athens Boonesboro Road in Winchester, isn’t doing a buffet this year but they are doing a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with salad, turkey, ham, cranberry relish, mashed potatoes, green beans, sweet potato casserole, corn pudding, rolls and choice of desserts for $49.99 per person. Kids 8 and under $8.99 plus drink. Reservations required; open 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. 859-527-6620

▪ Shaker Village, 3501 Lexington Rd. in Harrodsburg, is offering Thanksgiving at the 1839 Trustee’s Table and the 1821 West Family Dwelling for $49 for adults, $19 for children 7-12 and $9 children 6 and under. Seatings at 11 a.m. and 1, 3, 5 and 7 p.m. Menu includes relish bowl, bakery breads, cranberry relish and baked country ham for the table; roasted turkey, cornbread dressing and gravy, corn pudding, sauteed green beans, mashed potatoes and glazed butternut squash, plus desserts. Make reservations online at shakervillageky.org or call 849-734-5411.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Cracker Barrel introduces a smaller Thanksgiving Heat n’ Serve Family Dinner, a complete Thanksgiving meal that serves 4-6 people and can be prepared in two hours. Learn more about holiday meal offerings and place orders by visiting crackerbarrel.com. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

▪ Cracker Barrel, 2220 Elkhorn Rd. or 1927 Stanton Way, will serve Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing or Country Fried Turkey plates 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Cracker Barrel also is offering Thanksgiving Heat n’ Serve Feast, a complete Thanksgiving meal that serves 8-10 people; the Thanksgiving Heat n’ Serve Family Dinner, a complete Thanksgiving meal that serves 4-6 people; and a variety of whole, fresh-baked pies. Pre-order online at crackerbarrel.com.

▪ Bob Evans, 2566 Richmond Road, 234 Buena Vista Road, and 121 Marlene Drive in Nicholasville, will be open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. for dine in or carry out, including family meals. You can also pre-order the Farmhouse Feast, a fully cooked Thanksgiving dinner with turkey, ham or both, to take home and reheat. Take-home Farmhouse Feast dinner orders must be placed 24 hours in advance by Nov. 24 for delivery or Nov. 25 for curbside pickup.

▪ Texas de Brazil, 151 La Rue, will open at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving day for full rodizio-style menu including the 50-item salad area and churrasco grilled meats plus a variety of traditional Thanksgiving fare including roasted turkey, stuffing and sides. It’s $44.99 per person. Call 859-559-4000 for reservations.

▪ Ted’s Montana Grill, 2304 Sir Barton Way, will have a Thanksgiving roast turkey feast, including sides and dessert for $29 as well as regular menu items. Call 859-263-5228 for reservations.

▪ Triangle Grille in Hilton downtown, 369 West Vine, will serve a Thanksgiving buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with three seatings: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. a carving station including roasted prime rib and ham; traditional sides, a Mediterranean table; desserts with pumpkin pie, hot apple pie, chocolate torte, carrot cake and red velvet cake; and a salad display. It’s $35 for adults, $17 for children 6 to 12. Reservations recommended; call 859-281-3773 or trianglegrille.com.

▪ 33 Staves at Origin Hotel at the Summit, 4174 Rowan Way, will be open Thanksgiving. For hours, menu and reservations, call 859-245-0400 or go to Open Table.

▪ Infinity: Skybar & Cafe, 150 W. Main St at Marriott City Center and Residence Inn, will be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving, serving a regular menu. 859-253-1000

▪ The Rackhouse Tavern at The Campbell House, 1375 S. Broadway, will be open noon to 6 p.m. No reservations required. 859-255-4281

▪ Bluegrass Bistro at Marriott Griffin Gate Hotel, 1800 Newtown Pike, will be open for dinner, serving the regular menu. No reservations required. 859-231-5100

Thanksgiving carryout in Lexington

▪ Selma’s Catering, 720 Henry Clay Blvd., is offering a full Thanksgiving dinner for two (with leftovers) for $70, for six to eight for $175 and for 10-12 for $250. Includes fresh Amish turkey seasoned and roasted, cornbread stuffing, turkey gravy, slow-simmered green beans or green beans with red onion saute and roasted grape tomatoes, creamy mashed potatoes, Mr. E’s corn pudding, cranberry orange relish, yeast rolls and pumpkin pie. Order by noon on Nov. 21. Selma’s has a slew of appetizers and sides available too. You can add on a table arrangement from Stems, available with meal pick up for $29.75. Pick up Nov. 25 noon to 4 p.m. 859-971-2763.

Mark Critchfield, president of Critchfield Meats, is taking holiday orders for their new location at 398 Southland Dr. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

▪ Critchfield’s Meats, 398A Southland Drive, is taking orders for Thanksgiving. Options include cooked beef tenderloin, boneless ham and turkey. Green bean casserole, broccoli casserole, mac & cheese, sweet potato casserole, corn pudding, rice pudding, fried apples, country-style green beans, cornbread drssing and mashed potatoes available in three sizes. Beaten biscuits, Parkerhouse rolls and country ham on rolls available by the dozen. Layer cakes, fruit cakes, jam cakes and whole pies also available. 859-276-4965

▪ Ranada’s Kitchen, 312 S. Ashland Ave., is offering a Thanksgiving Feast for two ($75), 4-6 (150) or 10-12 ($275) including honey & pineapple baked ham, herbed roasted or deep-fried turkey, buttered Yukon mashed potatoes, gravy, cornbread stuffing, haricot vert with cranberries and almonds, traditional corn pudding, roasted Brussels and sweet chili Parmesan, candied yams with roasted marshmallows, cranberry orange relish, buttermilk biscuits with herbed butter, black berry cobbler and fresh whipped cream. You can add on pumpkin and pecan bread pudding, mac and cheese, cayenne candied bacon roses, Autumn Harvest Salad with roasted vegetables, BLT deviled eggs, and cinnamon apple pie salsa with cinnamon tortillas. 859-687-1000

▪ Keene Dining, 5600 Harrodsburg Road, is offering a la carte items including brown sugar hams ($55-$90), salmon benedictine ($75), boneless smoked turkey ($75), smoked prime rib ($120-$230), and bourbon beef tenderloin ($150.) Sides are $25 for servings for four or five, $38 for 10-12 servings. Available sides include broccoli casserole, sweet corn pudding, scalloped potato casserole, southern green beans, garlic mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, and warm Brussels slaw, garlic cheese grits, white cheddar macaroni, mushroom squash risotto, red chili, white chili and pumpkin cheesecake. Appetizers also are available for $24 (small) or $36 (large) including candied bacon deviled eggs, cranberry and pistachio goat cheese log, buffalo chicken dip with chips, hot muffuletta dip with bread rounds, Kentucky hot brown dip with bread rounds, jalapeno sausage balls and cold spinach artichoke bread bowl dip. Place orders by Nov. 22; keenedining@gmail.com. Pick up by 4 p.m. Nov. 25.

Minton’s is offering a full Thanksgiving meal to go or items such as desserts a la carte. Photo provided

▪ Minton’s, 760 N. Limestone, is offering a full dinner for four for $100, for eight for $185 and for 12 for $270. Includes herb-roasted turkey breast, bourbon-glazed baked ham, brown butter and sage stuffing, garlic mashed potatoes, cranberry orange chutney, sweet Southern corn pudding, brown sugar and pecan sweet potato casserole, crispy onion topped green bean casserole, turkey gravy and cheddar garlic Weisenberger Mill biscuits. Vegan options are available too. Appetizers and desserts, including Appalachian apple stake cake, available a la cart. Order by Nov. 22, pick up Nov. 24 or 25. 859-948-1874 or mintonsat760.com

▪ IP&J Cuban, a Cuban/Caribbean food caterer, will do custom menus for Thanksgiving. Order by Nov. 21. Delivery available. 859-202-0375

▪ La Bonne Vie Cooking, personal chefs, are offering a Thanksgiving package for $350 (includes everything but the turkey for six to eight) plus ready-to-bake turkey and items a la carte. Full menu available at lbvcooking.com. Order online or call 502-783-7153.

▪ Dupree Catering, 201 E. Main St., is offering a Thanksgiving feast for 10 to 12 for $250, including cider-brined sliced turkey, pan gravy, herb-roasted potatoes, cornbread & challah stuffing, country-style green beans, sweet potato casserole with pecan praline, cranberry orange relish, Lazy Lightening yeast rolls & maple butter, with pumpkin cheesecake. Snacks, pecan pie, espresso cookies, beef tenderloin, kale salad, broccoli casserole, Chef Janey’s Famous mac n cheese and Southern corn pudding available a la carte. 859-231-0464 Order by 5 p.m. Nov. 20; pickup or delivery 2 to 6 p.m. Nov. 25.

From our kitchen....to your table.Our Thanksgiving catering is available online at WildThymeCooking.com. We are filling... Posted by Wild Thyme on Tuesday, November 10, 2020

▪ Wild Thyme Catering, 1060 Chinoe Road, is offering individual boxed Thanksgiving dinners “for those loved ones who can’t join you at the table this year,” as well as a full menu of items a la carte, including bottles of wine. Options include brie en croute, harvest wild rice salad, yeast rolls, mashed potatoes, corn pudding, cranberry sauce, bourbon and bacon maple-glazed green beans, sweet potato casserole with brown sugar pecan struesel, cornbread stuffing, gravy, Waldorf salad, chocolate pecan pie, sliced turkey breast or whole turkey, honey and rye glaze ham and more. 859-523-2665 or order online by Nov. 20.

▪ Darae and Friends Catering, 3459 Buckhorn Plaza Suite 140, is offering a Thanksgiving Bundle of Love that feeds four for $110, a family feast to feed up to 12 for $250, or a corporate turkey lunch for $16.50 per person. Includes roasted turkey, Grandma’s Stuffing & Giblet Gravy, and sides. Also available: additional sides, mini or whole pies, jam cake and much more. 859-272-8003

▪ Wallace Station, 3854 Old Frankfort Pike, is offering its annual takeout Thanksgiving dinner. The menu includes roast turkey breast, old-fashioned dressing, real mashed potatoes and gravy, creamy spinach casserole, cranberry relish, rolls and for dessert, sour cream apple or pumpkin pie, all packaged and ready to eat or to serve Thanksgiving Day. Reheating instructions included. Cost is $26.99 for single meal, which serves one hearty appetite or two light appetites; family meal, which serves four, is $99.99. Choose add-ons such as dressed eggs and a relish tray, as well as baked goods from The Midway Bakery. Deadline for ordering is 4 p.m. Nov. 22. Orders may be picked up any time between 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, in Midway at Wallace Station, or Lexington at Zim’s Cafe, Windy Corner Market or Honeywood. To order, please go to ouitamichel.com or for more information, call 859-846-4732. Orders can also be placed at Honeywood, Zim’s Cafe or Windy Corner Market.

▪ Thompson Catering, 121 Hud Road in Winchester, is offering a holiday feast, individually boxed meals with a single entree for $14 per person, double entree for $17 or triple entree for $21. Entree choices include roasted stuffed pork loin, baked ham, roasted breast of turkey, Yuletide chicken breast roulade or stuffed jumbo pasta shells. Choices of sides, vegetables and salads. Or a traditional turkey dinner, 10-person minimum, for $14 per person. You can also get turkey, ham and pans of side items a la carte. Order by Nov. 21. 859-745-2019

▪ Proud Mary BBQ, 9079 Old Richmond Rd., is offering fried or smoked turkeys, hams, whole briskets, beef tenderloin, barbecue by the pound, and all the fixings and desserts, as well as family meals. Order by Nov. 19. 859-913-5611

▪ J. Render’s, 3191 Beaumont Centre Circle, is offering a la carte options of smoked turkey ($60), smoked ham ($50) and holiday sides in two sizes: 24-25 people for $26.99 and 8-12 people for $18.99 including hashbrown casserole, broccoli casserole, sweet potato casserole, Mary’s corn pudding, green beans, mashed potatoes and smoked mac & cheese. You can also get sweet jalapeno cornbread, turkey gravy by the quart, yeast rolls by the dozen, pumpkin pie, banana pudding and Maker’s Mark Glazed Chocolate Cake. Order by Nov. 21, pick up Nov. 25. Order online at jrendersbbq.com or 859-533-9777

▪ Season’s Catering, 333 N. Ashland Ave., is offering a Thanksgiving feast for $265 that includes a whole roasted turkey, creamy mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, cornbread dressing, gravy, country-style green beans, fresh cranberry pineapple salad, rolls, and two pies (choose pecan, pumpkin or apple.) You can add a ham for $65; carving is available for $25. You can also order items a la carte. Order by Nov. 23, pick up before 11 a.m. Nov. 26. Email kellie@seasonsevents.com or call 859-489-6115.

▪ Good Foods Co-op, 455 Southland Dr., will not be open on Thanksgiving this year. Instead, for the first time, you can pre-order classic dishes such as turkey, vegan celebration roast, gravy and vegan gravy, vegan stuffing, cranberry relish, corn pudding, broccoli & corn casserole, classic mac & cheese, whipped sweet potatoes, cranberry sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, roasted root veggies, roasted broccoli, roasted parsnips and roasted Brussels sprouts. You can also get items in the Grab & Go area, including tradition and vegan single-serve meals. Desserts, including vegan pies, also are available. Order online at goodfoods.coop or at the store.

▪ Bourbon n’ Toulouse, 829 Euclid Ave., will have its best-selling turkey etouffee, made with Farmer Joe’s free-range turkeys smoked by Red State BBQ. Available Nov. 23-25 or until they run out. Single orders are $11 and come with a side of stuffing. A limited number of bulk orders will be available for $28 for a quart of turkey etouffee and $10 for a quart of stuffing. Order online at ilovecajun.com. 859-335-0300.

▪ Bear & The Butcher, 815 Euclid Ave., is offering meals and sides either hot and ready to eat or for heating up at home. Order by Nov. 22. Full dinner, serves 8-10, with smoked turkey breast with gravy, four sides and rolls for $140. You can also get items a la cart, including a 10-pound smoked turkey breast with gravy for $50. Half-pan sides for $25 each, including smoked Gouda mac &cheese, cornbread sausage dressing, green bean casserole, roasted red potatoes, and rolls $10 for a dozen. 859-469-9188

▪ Ramsey’s, four locations, is offering a Thanksgiving dinner for six or more for $19.95 per person. Includes sliced turkey breast with gravy, cornbread stuffing, fresh cranberry sauce, dinner rolls and four veggies. Choose from honey mustard carrots, mashed potatoes with gravy, sweet potato casserole, broccoli casserole, country style green beans, pinto beans, macaroni & cheese, stewed tomatoes, cole slaw and sweet pickled beets. Veggies available a la cart for $17 each. Order by Nov. 23, pick up Nov. 25. 859-252-7926

▪ Missy’s Pies, 502 E. High St., is taking orders for holiday pies. Go to missyspieshop.com for full menu. Order early; they cut off sales when they reach capacity. 859-253-0449

The Ultimate Holiday Meal from The Fresh Market feeds 12-14 $159.99 and includes a fully cooked turkey, boneless sliced ham, Yukon Gold whipped potatoes, herb stuffing, gravy, corn souffle, green bean medley, cranberry relish with walnuts, rolls and apple pie. Photo provided

▪ Fresh Market, 3387 Tates Creek Rd., is offering five different sizes of complete ready-to-heat Thanksgiving meals, to feed two people or 12-14. Turkey comes fully cooked, and the Ultimate Holiday Meal now includes ham. See options and order online at thefreshmarket.com by 2 p.m. Nov. 21. A la carte options, including party platters, also available.

▪ Bayou Bluegrass Catering, 861 S. Broadway, is taking orders for Thanksgiving items. You can pick them up hot and ready to serve or cold with heating instructions. Pecan-smoked, Cajun-fried and traditional baked turkeys available, as well as brown sugar glazed ham and smoked bbq beef brisket. Pans of sides, desserts (including New Orleans bread pudding with Kentucky bourbon sauce) a la carte. Order online at bayoubluegrass.com or 859-621-3912

▪ Blue Door Smokehouse, 226 Walton Ave., will offer whole smoked turkeys for $65, whole boneless turkeys for $70, and smoked hams for $65. Gravy provided too. Call 859-252-4227 to place orders. Order early to ensure you get one; pick up Tuesday or Wednesday before Thanksgiving, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

▪ Bella Notte, 3715 Nicholasville Rd., is offering a Thanksgiving Meal Kit ready to reheat, serves six to eight for $130. Includes dry-brined turkey, stuffing, gravy, golden potato puree, green beans, cranberry mostardo and walnut torte. 859-245-1789

▪ Stein’s by Addie’s, 450 Southland Dr., is offering a Thanksgiving feat with roasted turkey and honey ham, cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, buttered corn, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce and apple cobbler for $20 for one, up to $145 for eight servings. Add on extras include sweet potato casserole, mac and cheese, broccoli casserole, roasted Brussels sprouts and desserts. 859-967-7014

▪ Wilson’s Grocery & Meat, 1010 Cramer Ave., will have turkeys from Farmer Joe, available brined, Cajun, traditional, fried or uncooked for $.69 to $8.49 a pound. Sides of corn pone, green beans, herbed carrots, mashed potatoes, butternut squash, Brussels sprouts and mac & cheese $5 each. Pies available too. Order turkey by Nov. 15, pies by Nov. 20. 859-266-4531

▪ Whole Foods, 4059 Finn Way, is classic, simple, small gathering and vegetarian and vegan Thanksgiving feast options with sides and desserts. Order online at wholefoodsmarket.com.

▪ Kroger will let you guild a Thanksgiving menu online through their Home Chef section with bundles including smoked or roasted turkey, ham or prime rib. You can also order items a la carte. Order online at Kroger.com.

Outside Lexington

▪ Smokin’ Hogg Barbecue, 464 Wilson Avenue in Versailles is taking orders for smoked and deep-fried turkeys; call for pricing. Deadline to order is Nov. 21; pick up items on Nov. 25. 859-351-9701.

▪ The Midway Bakery, 510 South Winter Street, Midway, has dinner rolls, mini butter biscuits, fresh bread and quiche. Pies include Southern Pecan, Chocolate Bourbon Pecan, Pumpkin, Sour Cream Apple, Peanut Butter Mousse and more. Order online at themidwaybakery.com by 4 p.m. Nov. 22, pick up by 4 p.m. Nov. 25. 859-846-4336

▪ Staxx BBQ, 11 Carson Place in Frankfort, is accepting orders for smoked hams and turkeys. Sides including dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans and more also available. 502-352-2515

▪ Spark Community Cafe, 175 N. Main St. in Versailles, is offering a Thanksgiving feast, cooked and ready to reheat. Order by noon Nov. 23, pickup Nov. 25. Meal for 8-12 is $125, for 4-8 is $65; both include entree and four sides, a dozen yeast rolls and a pie. You can also order a la cart roasted turkey breast, honey bourbon glazed ham, mashed potatoes, Chef Isaiah’s mac & cheese, southern style green beans, corn pudding, cornbread dressing with gravy, yellow squash casserole, sweet potato casserole, rolls and pumpkin pie. Order online at sparkcommunitycafe.org or 859-251-4107