NBA Draft updates: Three Kentucky players projected to go in first round

PJ Washington: A look back at the Kentucky forward’s 2018-19 season University of Kentucky men’s basketball player PJ Washington played two seasons in Lexington before announcing he would enter the NBA Draft. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK University of Kentucky men’s basketball player PJ Washington played two seasons in Lexington before announcing he would enter the NBA Draft.

(Below is a running recap of the 2019 NBA Draft with breaking news, observations and commentary.)

8:36 p.m.: Duke’s winning the 2019 NBA Draft lottery: Cam Reddish gives the Blue Devils three picks in the top 10 as the Atlanta Hawks pick him at No. 10.

8:31 p.m.: Rui Hachimura, a star for Gonzaga, goes No. 9 to the Washington Wizards. He is the first Japanese player drafted to the NBA in the first round.

8:26 p.m.: Eight picks in, still no Wildcats selected: Texas’ Jaxson Hayes, who played high school ball at Archbishop Moeller in Cincinnati, was picked No. 8 by the Atlanta Hawks (who have reportedly traded the pick to the New Orleans Pelicans).

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

8:16 p.m.: Chicago will reportedly take Coby White with the No. 7 pick, according to The Athletic’s Sham Charania. White becomes the fifth lottery selection out of North Carolina since 2010.

8:14 p.m.: Jarrett Culver picked No. 6 overall by Phoenix (a selection that, as of now, is reportedly going to Minnesota). The Texas Tech product will join Karl-Anthony Towns.

8:08 p.m.: Garland’s suit makes him look like a Jedi. I’m even more of a fan, now.

Darius Garland is going to summer league right after he gets done at the Jedi Training Academy. — Hugh Kellenberger (@KellenbergerCBB) June 21, 2019 ik the draft hasn’t started but darius garland already won pic.twitter.com/0PxGTCoare — LeagueFits (@leaguefits) June 20, 2019

8:06 p.m.: Darius Garland, who played five games before an injury ended his season at Vanderbilt, is the first SEC player off the board: He goes No. 5 overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers (a pick this resident Cavs fan fully endorses!). Garland is the highest player picked out of Vandy since Clyde Lee went No. 3 overall in 1966.

8:01 p.m.: The ACC claims three of the top four picks — R.J. Hunter goes to the Atlanta Hawks (via the Lakers) at No. 4 overall.

7:57 p.m.: Louisville has had just one lottery selection since John Calipari’s been at UK — Donovan Mitchell, who was drafted in 2017. Second in the in-state lottery rankings since 2010? Murray State, which moments ago saw its total number of lottery selections in that time grow to two: former Racer Cameron Payne was selected with the 14th pick in 2015.

7:51 p.m.: R.J. Barrett, another Duke freshman, is off the board to the New York Knicks at No. 3 overall.

7:50 p.m.: Josh Allen, selected seventh overall by Jacksonville in April’s NFL Draft, showed support for PJ Washington on Twitter earlier today.

7:46 p.m.: Murray State star Ja Morant is the No. 2 overall pick. He’ll head to the Memphis Grizzlies, who play about three hours south of Murray. I got to watch Morant when Murray State played at Eastern Kentucky University this season; I think he’s a sure bet.

7:42 p.m.: Williamson is the third player from Duke to be selected No. 1 overall and the second since John Calipari came to UK. New Orleans also selected Anthony Davis, in 2012.

7:40 p.m.: Zion Williamson is officially the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, taken by the New Orleans Pelicans. Kentucky has had three top picks, all under John Calipari: John Wall (2010), Anthony Davis (2012) and Karl-Anthony Towns (2015). De’Aaron Fox, picked fifth overall in 2017, is UK’s highest draft pick since Towns.

7:38 p.m.: Minnesota reportedly is already shopping the No. 6 pick it acquired earlier tonight from Phoenix, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

7:33 p.m.: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver congratulates the Toronto Raptors, with whom ex-Cats Jodie Meeks and Jamaal Magloire won championship rings last week. They won the title without a lottery pick on their roster.

7:30 p.m.: Highlight reel of former Wildcats drafted under John Calipari airs as the UK live show starts. Here’s the direct link.

7:26 p.m.: The teams of ex-Cats Karl-Anthony Towns and Devin Booker were involved in a pre-draft trade: Minnesota traded the No. 11 pick and Dario Saric to Phoenix for the No. 6 overall pick. The Timberwolves are expected to draft a point guard.

7:22 p.m.: Tired of the talking heads on ESPN? Some alternative draft shows include a live reaction shows from The Ringer and UK Athletics, which will have real-time analysis from UK assistant coach Joel Justus and CoachCal.com editor TJ Beisner.

UK sophomore Ashton Hagans is the official draft correspondent for the UK broadcast.

7:17 p.m.: The Atlanta Hawks earlier tonight traded for the No. 4 pick, held by the New Orleans Pelicans after the deal that sent Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers. Atlanta will be considered a third team as part of that trade, which won’t be considered official until at least July 6. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Atlanta sent New Orleans the No. 8, 17, 35 and 57 picks in addition to Solomon Hill, a future second-round pick and a heavily-protected 2020 first round pick via Cleveland.

7:09 p.m.: As we wait for Zion Williamson to be officially announced as the No. 1 overall pick, check out his ridiculously-expensive watch.

7 p.m.: Howdy, y’all! Keep this page open for continuous updates throughout the night as the NBA Draft gets revved up. It’s always a fun time.

Draft preview coverage

▪ On NBA Draft eve, a roundup of mock drafts

▪ From NBA Draft to NBA All-Star? Only a small percentage make it.

▪ On eve of NBA Draft, Kentucky freshman says it all began with a sibling rivalry.

▪ Stay tuned: PJ Washington says NBA will see more than he showed at Kentucky

▪ NBA Draft profile: Get to know Kentucky basketball’s PJ Washington

▪ NBA Draft profile: Get to know Kentucky basketball’s Tyler Herro

▪ NBA Draft profile: Get to know Kentucky basketball’s Keldon Johnson

▪ NBA Draft profile: Get to know Kentucky basketball’s Reid Travis