After zero turnovers in two games, UK defense now leads country in interceptions

Kentucky defensive back Kelvin Joseph (1) celebrated after returning an interception for a touchdown against Tennessee. Pool via News Sentinel

Kentucky’s defense entered 2020 with high expectations and disappointed through two weeks. Over its last six quarters of play, it’s made up for it and then some.

UK against Mississippi State and through its first two quarters at Tennessee forced 10 turnovers — nine interceptions and a fumble — after going through two games without forcing a single one.

Its interception total through three games was tied with five other teams for the fourth most in the country. The active leader, Syracuse, had eight entering its game against Liberty on Saturday. Kentucky’s nine, as of halftime, led the country, as did its total number of interceptions returned for touchdowns (3).

In Knoxville on Saturday, the Wildcats picked off two passes and returned them for touchdowns on back-to-back possessions to build a 14-0 lead. A third interception, on Tennessee’s next possession, resulted in a UK drive that ended with a field goal to extend its lead to 17-0 before the Volunteers finally got on the board with 96 seconds left in the first half. UK led 17-7 at halftime in Knoxville.

The Cats’ six interceptions against Mississippi State tied for the second most in a single game in school history, and were a significant reason UK was able to hold the Mike Leach-coached Rebels without an offensive point in a 24-2 win. It was the first time a Leach offense was held scoreless in his 19-year career as a head coach.

Kelvin Joseph had UK’s first interception at UT, returning it 41 yards for a touchdown. Jamin Davis returned an interception 85 yards for a score on UT’s next possession after the Vols drove deep into Kentucky territory. Both of those defenders lead the Cats with two interceptions through three and a half games.

Ty Ajian had UK’s third first-half interception at Tennessee, his first of the season.

The last time UK had two interceptions returned for TDs in one game was against Louisiana-Monroe in 2014, Mark Stoops’ second season as a head coach, and the last time it had pick 6s in back-to-back games came in 2015 (Charlotte and Louisville). The last time Kentucky forced four turnovers in the first half was against South Carolina in 2008.

Davis’ touchdown return on Saturday was the longest on an interception since David Johnson returned an interception 95 yards for a score against Cincinnati in 1986.