First Scouting Report: Can Kentucky continue its hold on Missouri?

An early look ahead to the Kentucky Wildcats’ next football game:

The opponent

Kentucky (2-2) will travel to face Missouri (1-2) on Saturday (Oct. 24) at Faurot Field in Columbia, Mo.

The game will kick off at 4 p.m. and be telecast by the SEC Network.

Missouri had an open date Saturday.

Series history

Kentucky leads 7-3 (5-3 since Missouri joined the SEC in 2012) and has won five games in a row.

Most recent meeting

Lynn Bowden ran for 204 yards and two touchdowns and the Kentucky defense held Missouri to 289 yards of total offense as the Cats whipped the Tigers 29-7 Oct. 26, 2019, at Kroger Field.

Know your foe

1. Kentucky returns to Missouri for the first time since the Wildcats rallied from 14-3 down in the final 5:13 to win 15-14 on Terry Wilson’s 2-yard touchdown pass to C.J. Conrad on the game’s final play in 2018.

2. A former North Carolina State, Boise State and Arkansas State offensive coordinator, Eli Drinkwitz inherited the very strong team Scott Satterfield built at Appalachian State for 2019 in his first head coaching job and went 12-1 last season. The 37-year-old Drinkwitz then parlayed that into an SEC head coaching job at Mizzou.

3. Missouri redshirt freshman quarterback Connor Bazelak lit up LSU for 406 passing yards and four touchdowns in Mizzou’s 45-41 upset of the defending national champions last week. A 6-foot-3, 220-pound product of Dayton, Ohio, Bazelak was a player Kentucky recruited.