In case you missed it: Watch all the highlights from Kentucky’s history-making win

By now, you know that the Kentucky Wildcats traveled to Knoxville on Saturday and beat the Tennessee Volunteers on their home field for the first time since 1984.

But, maybe you missed the game.

Perhaps you were raking leaves.

Maybe you took the kids to pick pumpkins.

Possibly, after 17 consecutive Big Blue defeats in the land of the Big Orange, you said, “Enough is enough.”

No matter the reason you might have failed to watch Kentucky’s 34-7 thrashing of the Volunteers live, UK’s video team has you covered.

Here are the highlights of all the key plays Saturday, courtesy of the SEC Network, with voice-overs from UK’s radio team of Tom Leach and Jeff Piecoro.

Put down the rake and enjoy!