UK football ends another bad streak with impressive win in Knoxville

Kentucky went down to Rocky Top and pushed Tennessee off the mountain.

The Wildcats, losers of 17 straight in Knoxville, never trailed in a 34-7 victory over the Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on Saturday.

It was the Wildcats’ first win at Tennessee since 1984, and their first victory in the series since a 2017 decision at Kroger Field.

“We haven’t had to hear too much of that lately,” head coach Mark Stoops said of the latest streak ended by his program. “And I’m glad for that, grateful for our teams knocking down a lot of doors. This was another one but, again, I don’t like our team inheriting 20, 30 years of history. That’s not on these guys. We’re responsible for what we’ve done lately.”

What Kentucky did most lately was put on a second straight defensive clinic, holding Tennessee under 300 total yards (it had averaged 343 coming into Saturday) and to 112 passing yards, about half its season average.

Three different Wildcats came up with interceptions in the first half, two of them returned for touchdowns. The other set up a field goal, putting Tennessee in a 17-0 hole from which it never could climb out. The Volunteers got on the board late in the first half, but that was all they could muster.

Kentucky’s offense was more involved in the win than it was last week, especially in the second half, in which it generated 17 points on three of its four possessions; the last ended in a victory formation featuring several backups who got extended run for the first time in the blowout.

Quarterback Terry Wilson was 12 of 15 for 101 yards and a touchdown throw. Josh Ali led the Cats with 38 yards on four receptions, but it was Allen Dailey Jr. who proved to be a more vertical threat; Dailey finished with 25 yards on three receptions, all in key moments, and the last ending in a touchdown to extend UK’s lead to 27-7 late in the third quarter.

It was Dailey’s first touchdown since his freshman season in 2018.

“He works hard,” Wilson said of Dailey. “He runs his routes how he’s supposed to run his routes and he’s always on point with what he’s supposed to do. I’ve told him, ‘The ball will find you. You keep doing what you’re supposed to do and the ball will find you.’ Down on the goal line, on the 1-yard line, he ran a good route and I just put it on him.”

Kelvin Joseph and Jamin Davis, who each had an interception last week in UK’s 24-2 win over Mississippi State, had pick-sixes in the second quarter on consecutive Tennessee possessions after a scoreless first period. That prompted a brief quarterback change by the Volunteers, but Ty Ajian added a third pick in as many UT possessions on the next series.

Davis’ touchdown return was 85 yards, the longest UK interception returned for a score since David Johnson had a 95-yard return against Cincinnati in 1986.

“I thought I was about to pass out for a second, man,” Davis said with a grin. “I’m just like, ‘Sheesh, a pick-six, lemme go ahead and get it’ ... I made it, so, hey, I hope my momma’s proud of that one.’”

Notes

▪ The game ball was awarded to offensive line coach John Schlarman, who has continued coaching while fighting cancer. Schlarman traveled to Knoxville and coached from the box. “It is getting more difficult for him, and he did talk to the team this morning,” Stoops said. “I haven’t asked him to do too much. He really wanted to and it was genuine, it was from the heart. Everybody in that room was attentive to John. He obviously motivates ‘em better than me.”

▪ Starting nose guard Quinton Bohanna suffered an apparent leg injury late in the first half and did not play in the second half. Davis said after the game that Bohanna was in good spirits, and the senior tweeted a positive message following the game. “I’m good ima be back,” Bohanna wrote (sic).

▪ Outside linebacker Jordan Wright was supposed to wear Chris Oats’ jersey number, 22, but the uniform was mistakenly placed in the locker of another outside linebacker, Jamar “Boogie” Watson, who wore it instead. Watson had a sack on UK’s first defensive series and finished with six total tackles.

▪ After last week failing to reach triple-digit rushing for the first time since 2018, Kentucky finished with 187 yards on 45 carries at UT. Chris Rodriguez led the Wildcats with 73 yards and a touchdown on 13 rushes.

▪ Tennessee’s seven points were the fewest it has scored against Kentucky since UK’s 10-7 victory at home in 2011. It was the fewest points allowed to an SEC opponent on the road since a 31-3 win over Florida in 1979.

▪ Saturday’s 27-point margin was the largest in school history over a road opponent ranked in the Associated Press Top 25. The Volunteers were rated No. 18.

