COVID-19 outbreaks in SEC lead to shake-up in Kentucky football schedule

Postponements due to COVID-19 outbreaks elsewhere in the Southeastern Conference have resulted in changes to the University of Kentucky’s football schedule.

The league announced changes to the league’s schedule Friday evening. Despite not encountering outbreaks in its own team, Kentucky was most affected by the adjustments.

UK, originally scheduled to host Georgia next weekend at Kroger Field and travel to Missouri on Oct. 31, will instead play those games in the opposite order. The Wildcats will travel to Columbia, Mo., to play the Tigers on Oct. 24 and will now host Georgia in Lexington on Halloween.

The kickoff time for next week’s game at Missouri is now 4 p.m. (originally noon) on the SEC Network. The Georgia game will kick off at noon on the SEC network.

Tickets and parking purchased for the Georgia game will remain valid for the new date, UK said. Ticket holders need take no further action. However, those with questions should contact the UK Ticket Office.

Three SEC games — Vanderbilt at Missouri and LSU at Florida this week, and Missouri at Florida on Oct. 24 — were postponed this week due to COVID-19 outbreaks at Florida and Vanderbilt. The league made it through three weeks of play before having games postponed.

The LSU-Florida tilt previously was postponed to Dec. 12, the built-in date to play games postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Florida postponed its game against Mizzou on Friday, its second postponement; the Gators’ only other open date was Oct. 31.

The Missouri-Vanderbilt game was previously postponed to Dec. 12.

Another game, South Carolina at LSU, also had its kickoff time adjusted to 7 p.m.

Kentucky (1-2) plays at Tennessee (2-1) on Saturday.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER