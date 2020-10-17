Final statistics from Kentucky’s 34-7 win at Tennessee

More from the series Game day: Kentucky 34, Tennessee 7 Click below for more of the Herald-Leader’s and Kentucky.com’s coverage of Saturday’s Kentucky-Tennessee football game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. Expand All

The University of Kentucky football team defeated the University of Tennessee, 34-7, at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Saturday.

The Wildcats are off to a 2-2 start overall and in the Southeastern Conference. All 10 of Kentucky’s regular-season games are against SEC opponents this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. UK is scheduled to head to Columbia, Mo., on Saturday, Oct. 24 to face Missouri.

Next game

Kentucky at Missouri

When: 4 p.m. EDT Saturday, Oct. 24

TV: SEC Network

Records: Kentucky 2-2, Missouri 1-2

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Series: Kentucky leads 7-3

Last meeting: Kentucky won 29-7 on Oct. 26, 2019, in Lexington.