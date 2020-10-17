UK Football
Final statistics from Kentucky’s 34-7 win at Tennessee
Game day: Kentucky 34, Tennessee 7
The University of Kentucky football team defeated the University of Tennessee, 34-7, at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Saturday.
The Wildcats are off to a 2-2 start overall and in the Southeastern Conference. All 10 of Kentucky’s regular-season games are against SEC opponents this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. UK is scheduled to head to Columbia, Mo., on Saturday, Oct. 24 to face Missouri.
Next game
Kentucky at Missouri
When: 4 p.m. EDT Saturday, Oct. 24
TV: SEC Network
Records: Kentucky 2-2, Missouri 1-2
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Series: Kentucky leads 7-3
Last meeting: Kentucky won 29-7 on Oct. 26, 2019, in Lexington.
