Terry Wilson the QB for Kentucky, which could be without three starters vs. Vandy

Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson (3) warms up before a game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Pool via News Sentinel

Senior Terry Wilson will start at quarterback for the University of Kentucky in its game against Vanderbilt, but the Wildcats could be without three regular starters on Saturday.

Kicker Matt Ruffolo was not in uniform prior to the game, leaving PATs and field goal tries to former starter Chance Poore, who has handled kickoffs this year. Kenneth Horsey, who suffered an injury against Georgia, also was not in uniform; junior Austin Dotson was named in his place at left guard.

DeAndre Square, a junior and one of the Wildcats’ defensive leaders, was in uniform but not announced as part of the starting lineups. Marquez Bembry was announced as the starter at his spot at middle linebacker alongside Jamin Davis.

Wilson did not play in UK’s last game, a 14-3 loss against Georgia, on Oct. 31. He missed that game due to a wrist injury; sophomore Joey Gatewood, Wilson’s backup the two games prior, started and played the entirety of that contest.

In five games, Wilson is 61 of 99 for 599 yards with four touchdown passes and an interception. He has also rushed for 251 yards and three touchdowns on 61 carries.

UK Coach Mark Stoops said on the pre-game radio show Saturday morning that — while Wilson would be the starter — he’d also like to see Gatewood and true freshman Beau Allen get on the field against Vanderbilt. Allen was a highly touted recruit in the 2020 class and a former standout at Lexington Catholic High School.

“We’ll see how it goes. We’re going to start with Terry, but — to be honest with you — I’d like to see all three of the quarterbacks, if we can. I really do,” Stoops said. “I believe Joey needs another opportunity. And I’ve been saying all year that I want to see Beau. So I really would like to see all three quarterbacks today. We’ll see how the game goes.”