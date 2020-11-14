Lexington Herald Leader Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Mark Story

Five things you need to know from Kentucky’s 38-35 win over Vanderbilt

More from the series

Game day: Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt

Click below for more of the Herald-Leader’s and Kentucky.com’s coverage of Saturday’s Kentucky-Vanderbilt football game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky.

Expand All

See the unique ways Kentucky honored John Schlarman during Saturday’s game vs. Vandy

Kentucky playing against Vanderbilt without All-American punter Max Duffy

Terry Wilson the QB for Kentucky, which could be without three starters vs. Vandy

Live updates: Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt college football

Five things you need to know from Kentucky football’s 38-35 win over Vanderbilt at Kroger Field:

1. After missing the Georgia loss with an injury, Kentucky senior quarterback Terry Wilson returned as UK’s starter and turned in a sharp performance.

Wilson completed 13 of 15 passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns. He ran seven times for 83 yards and a score.

When Wilson starts at QB in his career, Kentucky is now 15-6, 8-6 in SEC games.

2. Former Lexington Catholic star Beau Allen made his college debut in relief of Wilson at quarterback for Kentucky. Allen entered the game with 8:20 left in the game. The 6-foot-2, 207-pound true freshman completed three of five passes for 40 yards.

3. Kentucky junior linebacker Jamin Davis continued his bid for All-SEC honors. Davis had 13 tackles, including a tackle for loss. The 6-foot-4, 234-pound redshirt junior from Ludowici, Ga., has had double-figure tackles in five straight games.

4. With the victory, Mark Stoops (47-48 from 2013 through the present) tied Fran Curci (47-51-2 from 1973-81) for second in all-time victories at Kentucky.

Stoops now needs 14 victories to pass Bear Bryant (60-23-5 from 1946-53) as Kentucky’s all-time wins leader.

Stoops (34-21) did pass Bryant (33-10-2) for most home victories in UK football history

The current UK coach (23-40 in SEC games) also passed Bryant (22-18-4) for second in UK history in conference victories. Stoops needs three more league wins to pass Fran Curci (25-30) for the school record for SEC victories.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

5. John Schlarman, the late offensive line coach and former All-SEC guard at Kentucky, was well-honored only two days after his death following a two-year battle with cancer.

The Wildcats wore a “J.S.” patch on the back of their helmets to honor Schlarman.

The playing of “My Old Kentucky Home” was dedicated to “the loving memory of John Schlarman.”

On the first play of the game, Kentucky sent only 10 men onto the field, with no player at left guard — Schlarman’s position as a UK player from 1994-97.

After the Wildcats took a delay of game penalty, Vanderbilt, by pregame agreement, declined the penalty.

Only then did Landon Young — wearing the No. 65 Schlarman wore as a Kentucky player — take the field to complete Kentucky’s starting 11.

Fashion police

For its sixth game of the 2020 season, Kentucky wore silver chrome helmets, blue jerseys with white letters and numbers and blue pants.

Since the start of the 2015 season, UK is now 8-8 in silver chrome helmets.

Related stories from Lexington Herald Leader
Profile Image of Mark Story
Mark Story
Mark Story has worked in the Lexington Herald-Leader sports department since Aug. 27, 1990, and has been a Herald-Leader sports columnist since 2001. I have covered every Kentucky-Louisville football game since 1994, every UK-U of L basketball game but three since 1996-97 and every Kentucky Derby since 1994. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  

About Mark Story

Mark Story

@markcstory

I am a native Kentuckian, a graduate of North Hardin High School (Radcliff) and the University of Kentucky. I came to the Herald-Leader in the glamorous position of agate clerk on Aug. 27, 1990. Since that time, I’ve worked as small-college beat reporter, sports enterprise/investigative reporter and, since August, 2001, as a full-time sports columnist.

All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service

Game day: Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt

Click below for more of the Herald-Leader’s and Kentucky.com’s coverage of Saturday’s Kentucky-Vanderbilt football game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky.

Back to Story