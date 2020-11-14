Five things you need to know from Kentucky’s 38-35 win over Vanderbilt

Five things you need to know from Kentucky football’s 38-35 win over Vanderbilt at Kroger Field:

1. After missing the Georgia loss with an injury, Kentucky senior quarterback Terry Wilson returned as UK’s starter and turned in a sharp performance.

Wilson completed 13 of 15 passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns. He ran seven times for 83 yards and a score.

When Wilson starts at QB in his career, Kentucky is now 15-6, 8-6 in SEC games.

2. Former Lexington Catholic star Beau Allen made his college debut in relief of Wilson at quarterback for Kentucky. Allen entered the game with 8:20 left in the game. The 6-foot-2, 207-pound true freshman completed three of five passes for 40 yards.

3. Kentucky junior linebacker Jamin Davis continued his bid for All-SEC honors. Davis had 13 tackles, including a tackle for loss. The 6-foot-4, 234-pound redshirt junior from Ludowici, Ga., has had double-figure tackles in five straight games.

4. With the victory, Mark Stoops (47-48 from 2013 through the present) tied Fran Curci (47-51-2 from 1973-81) for second in all-time victories at Kentucky.

Stoops now needs 14 victories to pass Bear Bryant (60-23-5 from 1946-53) as Kentucky’s all-time wins leader.

Stoops (34-21) did pass Bryant (33-10-2) for most home victories in UK football history

The current UK coach (23-40 in SEC games) also passed Bryant (22-18-4) for second in UK history in conference victories. Stoops needs three more league wins to pass Fran Curci (25-30) for the school record for SEC victories.

5. John Schlarman, the late offensive line coach and former All-SEC guard at Kentucky, was well-honored only two days after his death following a two-year battle with cancer.

The Wildcats wore a “J.S.” patch on the back of their helmets to honor Schlarman.

The playing of “My Old Kentucky Home” was dedicated to “the loving memory of John Schlarman.”

On the first play of the game, Kentucky sent only 10 men onto the field, with no player at left guard — Schlarman’s position as a UK player from 1994-97.

After the Wildcats took a delay of game penalty, Vanderbilt, by pregame agreement, declined the penalty.

Only then did Landon Young — wearing the No. 65 Schlarman wore as a Kentucky player — take the field to complete Kentucky’s starting 11.

Fashion police

For its sixth game of the 2020 season, Kentucky wore silver chrome helmets, blue jerseys with white letters and numbers and blue pants.

Since the start of the 2015 season, UK is now 8-8 in silver chrome helmets.