Halftime analysis: The three things Kentucky must do to beat Vanderbilt

With Kentucky leading Vanderbilt 24-14 at halftime at Kroger Field, here are the three things that will determine whether or not the Wildcats win the game:

1. More of the same from Terry Wilson. The senior quarterback from Oklahoma City, Okla., was rapier-sharp, completing 12-of-13 passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns and rushing six times for 70 yards and a score. Wilson directed a UK offense that scored points all four times it had the ball.

2. Get some pressure on Ken Seals. The Vanderbilt true freshman QB can be turnover-prone. But Kentucky generated all but no pressure on Seals in half one, limiting the odds of creating turnovers.

3. Force some punts. On a day when the Kentucky offense has yet to be stopped, the Kentucky defense needs to get Vandy off the field. Vanderbilt punted only once in half one, converted five of seven third downs and one of one fourth downs and ran as many plays as UK (31 each).

“Defensively, we’ve got to pick it up a little bit, I just don’t like our sense of urgency,” UK Coach Mark Stoops told the UK Radio Network’s Dick Gabriel at halftime.

Mark Story has worked in the Lexington Herald-Leader sports department since Aug. 27, 1990, and has been a Herald-Leader sports columnist since 2001.
