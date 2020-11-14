Lexington Herald Leader Logo
Final statistics from Kentucky’s 38-35 win over Vanderbilt

Herald-Leader Staff Report

Game day: Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt

The University of Kentucky football team defeated Vanderbilt 38-35 at Kroger Field in Lexington on Saturday.

The Wildcats are now 3-4 overall and in the Southeastern Conference. All 10 of Kentucky’s regular-season games are against SEC opponents this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. UK is scheduled to visit top-ranked Alabama on Nov. 21.

Click here to view a complete statistics report from Saturday’s game vs. Vanderbilt.

Click here to view the SEC standings.

Click here to view Kentucky’s schedule.

Next game

Kentucky at No. 1 Alabama

When: Nov. 21, 4 p.m. EST

TV: SEC Network

Records: Kentucky 3-4; Alabama 6-0

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Series: Alabama leads 37-2-1

Last meeting: Alabama won 34-6 on Oct. 1, 2016, at Tuscaloosa, Ala.

