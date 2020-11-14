UK Football
Final statistics from Kentucky’s 38-35 win over Vanderbilt
The University of Kentucky football team defeated Vanderbilt 38-35 at Kroger Field in Lexington on Saturday.
The Wildcats are now 3-4 overall and in the Southeastern Conference. All 10 of Kentucky’s regular-season games are against SEC opponents this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. UK is scheduled to visit top-ranked Alabama on Nov. 21.
Next game
Kentucky at No. 1 Alabama
When: Nov. 21, 4 p.m. EST
TV: SEC Network
Records: Kentucky 3-4; Alabama 6-0
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Series: Alabama leads 37-2-1
Last meeting: Alabama won 34-6 on Oct. 1, 2016, at Tuscaloosa, Ala.
