See the unique ways Kentucky honored John Schlarman during Saturday’s game vs. Vandy

The University of Kentucky offense started its first drive with 10 players on the field, a spot purposefully left open at left guard.

It was in honor of John Schlarman, UK’s offensive line coach and a former standout at left guard as a player for the Wildcats. Schlarman died Thursday after a two-year battle with cancer.

UK was assessed a delay-of-game penalty before bringing in Landon Young, wearing Schlarman’s jersey number 65, off the bench to fill the hole. Vanderbilt declined the penalty.

Several pregame tributes were done in Schlarman’s honor. The marching band’s regular playing of the state song, “My Old Kentucky Home,” was dedicated to his memory, and a pregame recording of Young and center Drake Jackson was played right before kickoff.

Players wore “J.S.” stickers on their helmets in the game, and a similar insignia was displayed on the scoreboards between the two teams’ point totals.