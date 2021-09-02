Nearly 200 Kentuckians are on FBS college football teams. Here’s who’s playing where.

READ MORE 2021 College Football Preview The Lexington Herald-Leader’s 2021 College Football Preview is being published in the print edition from Sunday, Aug. 29 through Friday, Sept. 3. Click below to view all the stories that have been published on Kentucky.com. Expand All

Players with ties to the state of Kentucky will be making their mark all across the Football Bowl Subdivision this season.

Rosters for 60 schools include at least one with Kentucky, Louisville and Western Kentucky not surprisingly leading the way. Marshall, Miami (Ohio), Middle Tennessee and Purdue also have five or more Kentuckians on their squads.

A couple of top quarterbacks highlight the Bluegrass contingent. Former St. Xavier star Desmond Ridder, a senior for No. 8 Cincinnati, threw for 2,296 yards and 19 TDs in 10 games last season. He also ran for 592 yards and 12 scores. At Minnesota, former Ryle standout Tanner Morgan threw for 1,374 yards and seven TDs in seven games. The senior is looking for a bounce-back year after throwing for 3,253 yards and 30 TDs in 2019.

Third-ranked Clemson counts on former Frederick Douglass star Walker Parks to help anchor its offense. He was a key reserve last season as a freshman and is expected to start at right tackle as a sophomore. ESPN.com had him on its Freshman All-America team.

UK has great expectations for former Western Hills star Wan’Dale Robinson in its revamped offense. The transfer from Nebraska had 914 yards receiving and 580 yards rushing and seven total touchdowns in two seasons with the Cornhuskers.

Former Manual star Bryce Cosby, a fifth-year safety for Ball State, has eight career interceptions and was named First Team All-MAC last season. Notre Dame sophomore tight end Michael Mayer, out of Covington Catholic, had 42 receptions for 450 yards and two scores in 2020.

Another QB to watch is former UK quarterback Terry Wilson, who was named the starter at New Mexico.

Ten Kentucky high schools have at least four alums on FBS rosters: St. Xavier, Trinity, Manual, Frederick Douglass, North Hardin, Bowling Green, Ballard, Covington Catholic, South Warren and Christian Academy of Louisville.

Tanner Bowles (51), a sophomore offensive lineman out of Glasgow High School, plays for top-ranked Alabama. Vasha Hunt AP

Here’s an alphabetical rundown by school. Note that teams are still adjusting rosters and not all websites are created equally (i.e. user-friendly), so if we missed someone let us know at hlsports@herald-leader.com and we’ll add them to the online version of this story.

Akron: Blake Hester, fr. RB (Ashland Blazer).

Alabama: Tanner Bowles, so. OL (Glasgow).

Arkansas State: Thurman Geathers, jr. DE (U of L); Akeem Hayes, fr. WR (UK).

Army: Anthony Adkins, so. RB (LaRue County); Dayton Baugh, so. OL (Beechwood); Trey Gronotte, fr. K (Covington Catholic).

Ball State: Bryce Cosby, fifth-year S (Manual); Charlie Ely, fr. ILB (Trinity); Caleb Murray, jr. OL (Trinity).

Baylor: Devin Neal, so. S (Frederick Douglass).

Bowling Green: Demetrius Hardamon, jr. LB (Georgetown College); Jaylen Lawson, fr. LB (Lafayette); Zach Russell, fr. TE (Johnson Central).

Charlotte: Andre Francois, fr. WR (Eastern Kentucky); Mikel Horton, gr. DL (Bryan Station).

Cincinnati: Jack Dingle, fr. LB (Trinity) Jacob Dingle, jr. S (Trinity); Cam Jones, so. OL (Frederick Douglass and Knott County Central); Desmond Ridder, sr. QB (St. Xavier).

Clemson: Walker Parks, so. OL (Frederick Douglass).

Colorado State: Anthony Koclanakis, gr. LB (Murray State); Giles Pooler, fr. QB (St. Xavier).

Duke: Gavin Spurrier, jr. QB (South Warren).

Eastern Michigan: Brycen Huddleston, fr. LB (Highlands); Russell Vaden IV, jr. DB (Moore).

Florida Atlantic: BJ Alexander, so. WR (UK); Logan Lupo, fr. P/K (U of L).

Florida International: Isaiah Velez, fr. QB (Eastern Kentucky).

Florida State: Tylus Hancock, so. DB (U of L); Jarrett Jackson, so. DT (U of L); Jordan Travis, so. QB (U of L).

Georgia State: Spencer Gaddis, jr. WR (Western Kentucky).

Hawaii: Grey Ihu, jr. WR (Campbellsville U.).

Houston: Jamel Starks, fr. RB (U of L).

Kansas State: Russ Yeast, sr. DB (Danville native and U of L).

Kentucky: Beau Allen, so. QB (Lexington Catholic); Alex Bascom, jr. DT (St. Xavier); Richard Bascom, jr. DT (St. Xavier); Isaiah Beasley, so. DL (North Hardin); Jonathan Berry, fr. OL (Scott County); Jase Bruner, so. OLB (Somerset); Jager Burton, fr. OL (Frederick Douglass); Jared Casey, so. ILB (Ballard); Eli Cox, so. OG (West Jessamine); Dekel Crowdus, fr. WR (Frederick Douglass);

Tae Tae Crumes, so. WR (Butler); Izayah Cummings, so. WR (Male); Trey Dennis, fr. WR (Sayre); Jordan Dingle, fr. TE (Bowling Green); Justice Dingle, jr. OLB (Bowling Green); Austin Dotson, sr. OG (Belfry); Darren Edmond, sr. WR (Paul Laurence Dunbar); Braxton Eiserman, jr. ILB (Breathitt County); Parker Estes, fr. TE (Bourbon County); Cody Goatley, so. ILB (Graves County);

Austin Gough, fr. ILB (Owensboro); Darren Green, so. ILB (North Hardin); Collin Hartmann, sr. DE (Somerset); Luke Leeper, so. WR (Christian Academy of Louisville); Jordan Lovett, fr. DB (North Hardin); Jordan Morrow, jr. LS (St. Xavier); Matthew Napier, sr. OT (East Jessamine); Octavious Oxendine, so. DT (North Hardin); Clay Perry, so. LS (Central Hardin); Davonte Robinson, fifth-year sr. DB (Henry Clay);

Wan’Dale Robinson, jr. WR (Western Hills); Kaiya Sheron, fr. QB (Somerset); Vito Tisdale, so. S (Bowling Green); Jack Varga, jr. FB (St. Xavier); Graham Wald, so. K (Henry Clay); J.J. Weaver, so. OLB (Moore); Dillon Wheatley, sr. FB (Lexington Christian and UPike); La’Vell Wright, fr. RB (North Hardin); John Young, fr. OT (Christian Academy of Louisville).

Kent State: Marcus Harris, fr. WR (North Hardin); Kris Leach, gr. TE (Western Kentucky); Marvin Pierre, gr. LB (Murray State).

Louisville: Darrian Bell, fr. LB (Danville); Cole Bentley, sr. OL (Belfry); Justin Brummett, fr. LS (Corbin); Jaelin Carter, jr. WR (Manual); Jatavian Churchill, fr. DB (Washington County); Derek Dorsey, sr. DL (Manual); Elijah Downing, fr. WR (Ballard); Isiah Downing, so. DB (Ballard); Jack Fagot, sr. LB (Lexington Catholic); Marshon Ford, so. TE (Ballard);

Bryan Hudson, so. OL (Scott County); Reece Jesse, fr. WR (Hopkinsville); Josh Lifson, fr. TE (Kentucky Country Day); Isaac Martin, jr. TE (Trinity); Nathan McElroy, fr. QB (Trinity); Josh Minkins, fr. S (Ballard); William Paar, fr. TE (Christian Academy of Louisville); Seth Pugh, fr. DB (Pikeville); Ramon Puryear, fr. DL (Eastern); Aiden Robbins, fr. RB (Manual);

Emmanual Sowders, jr. OL (Jeffersontown); Jordan Thomas, jr. WR (Lafayette); Jordan Watkins, fr. WR (Butler); Bradley West, fr. WR (Trinity).

Marshall: Johran Broadnax, jr. LB (UPike); Jayshaun Coffman, fr. DL (Frederick Douglass); Darion Dearinger, fr. DL (Anderson County); Ethan Driskell, fr. OL (Louisville Holy Cross); Ethan Hahn, fr. WR (Madison Central); EJ Horton, fr. WR (Jeffersontown); Arak McDuffie, so. DL (Trinity); Siddeeq McNeal, fr. DB (Frederick Douglass); Raymeco Mucker, fr. DL (Pleasure Ridge Park); Dalton Tucker, so. OL (Bourbon County); Will Ulmer, sr. OL (Madison Central).

Memphis: Meonta Kimbrough, so. LB (Kentucky Christian).

Miami (Ohio): Eli Blakey, fr. DB (Manual); Kameron Butler, jr. DL (Covington Catholic); Jack Coldiron, fr. TE (Covington Catholic); Brett Coleman, fr. DB (Belfry); Terran Hearn, fr. DL (Ballard); Ben Jackson, fr. OL (Clark County); AJ Mayer, so. QB (Covington Catholic); Sam Vaughan, fr. OL (Lexington Catholic).

Michigan State: Christian Fitzpatrick, fr. WR (U of L); C.J. Hayes, gr. WR (South Warren); Marqui Lowery, fr. CB (U of L).

Middle Tennessee: Luke Bolger, fr. HB (Beechwood); Adam Derry, fr. OL (Beechwood); Wilson Kelly, fr. OL (Boyle County); Eric Magwood, gr. OL (Eastern Kentucky); Marquel Tinsley, fr. WR (Daviess County).

Former Ryle standout Tanner Morgan has thrown 46 touchdown passes over three seasons at Minnesota. Bruce Kluckhohn AP

Minnesota: Tanner Morgan, sr. QB (Ryle).

Mississippi: Jahcour Pearson, sr. WR (Western Kentucky).

Missouri: Grant McKinniss, gr. P (UK).

Navy: Evan Brown, fr. OT (St. Xavier); Cam Jordan, fr. QB (Trigg County).

New Mexico: Terry Wilson, sr. QB (UK).

North Texas: Amani Gilmore, so. QB (UK); Dane Jackson, fr. OL (Madison Southern).

Northwestern: Connor Newhouse, so. RB (North Oldham).

Notre Dame: Jacob Lacey, jr. DL (South Warren); Michael Mayer, so. TE (Covington Catholic).

Ohio: Kyle Kelly, so. LB (Newport Central Catholic).

Ohio State: Jantzen Dunn, fr. S (South Warren).

Old Dominion: Roger Cray, sr. CB (Western Kentucky).

Pittsburgh: M.J. Devonshire, so. DB (UK).

Purdue: Jack Albers, so. QB (St. Xavier); Jamari Brown, jr. CB (UK); Zac Collins, sr. P (St. Xavier); Tristan Cox, fr. DE (Pulaski County); Cory Trice, jr. CB (Christian County); DJ Washington, fifth-year OL/DL (Ballard); Tyler Witt, gr. OL (Western Kentucky); Milton Wright, jr. WR (Christian Academy of Louisville).

SMU: Michael Madden, fr WR (Sayre).

South Alabama: Allen Dailey Jr., jr. WR (UK); Terry Perry, so. DL (Lindsey Wilson).

South Florida: Joshua Green, sr. DB (UPike).

Southern Mississippi: Tee Webb, fr. QB (U of L).

Temple: Jerquavion Mahone, so. DT (UK); Sylvester Mathis, fr. DE (Morehead State).

Tennessee: Trel Riley, fr. DB (Caldwell County).

Toledo: Parker Bisek, fr. OL (Ryle); Cavon Butler, fr. DT (UK); Bryant Koback, jr. RB (UK).

Tulane: Michael Lunz, fr. DL (North Hardin).

Tulsa: Elijah Taylor, gr. DL (Eastern Kentucky).

UAB: Fred Farrier II, fr. WR (Franklin County).

UCF: Ricky Barber, so. DL (Doss and Western Kentucky); Joey Gatewood, jr. QB (UK); Malachi Lawrence, fr. DL (Manual).

UL Monroe: Tavion Grant, so. S (Morehead State).

Vanderbilt: Michael Spencer, so. LB (Cooper).

Virginia: Joe Comer, sr. DB (U of L); Anthony Johnson, jr. DB (U of L).

Wake Forest: Jackson Hensley, fr. WR (Pikeville).

West Virginia: Bryce Biggs, fr. OL (Boyd County); Reese Smith, fr. WR (Boyle County).

Western Kentucky: Omari Alexander, sr. DB (Manual and Eastern Kentucky); Beanie Bishop, so. DB (Pleasure Ridge Park); Javy Bunton, fr. RB (Bowling Green); Demetrius Cain, sr. LB (Caldwell County); Jamale Carothers, so. RB (Bowling Green); Malachi Corley, fr. WR (Campbellsville HS); Mark Goode, fr. OL (LaRue County); Colt Jackson, fr. OL (South Warren); Marshall Jackson, fr. OL (Meade County); Chase Jones, fr. DT (Glasgow);

Jack Randolph, fr. OL (Franklin-Simpson); B.K. Smith, jr. WR (Male and Eastern Kentucky); Dalvin Smith, fr. WR (Glasgow); Matthew Smith, jr. WR (St. Xavier); Cole Spencer, jr. OL (Trinity); Malik Staples, sr. LB (U of L); Terrion Thompson, fr. DT (Bowling Green); Bryson Washington, so. LB (Pleasure Ridge Park); DeAngelo Wilson, gr. WR (Bowling Green); Drew Zaubi, so. QB (South Oldham).

Western Michigan: Jacob Gideon, fr. OL (Ryle).

Wyoming: Trey Smith, gr. RB (U of L).