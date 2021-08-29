Improving its pass rush is priority No. 1 for Kentucky defense in 2021

A breakdown of the Kentucky football team’s offense heading into the 2020 season.

Coordinator: Brad White, fourth year at Kentucky, third season as defensive coordinator. Also is Kentucky’s outside linebackers coach. Previously spent six years with the Indianapolis Colts. White is in the midst of a contract extension, set to expire on June 30, 2023, that is scheduled to pay him $1.825 million over the next two seasons.

Position coaches: Jon Sumrall, inside linebackers and co-defensive coordinator; Frank Buffano, safeties; Chris Collins, defensive backs; Anwar Stewart, defensive line.

Other staff: Greg Manusky and Louie Matsakis, quality control assistants. Brayden Berezowitz, Bryan Berezowitz and Connor Langfels, graduate assistants.

Scheme: Multiple.

Last season: Kentucky gave up 380.7 yards per game, fourth-fewest in the Southeastern Conference behind Texas A&M, Georgia and Alabama, and allowed 25.9 points per game (behind those three schools and Auburn, but within less than a touchdown of all three). The Cats led the league in passing defense, at just 224.6 yards allowed through the air per game. However, the pass rush failed to live up to expectations set in years prior; UK generated just 14 sacks (down from 33 in 2019) and 54 tackles for loss (down from 75) in 2020. That was more than a full sack less and about a full TFL less per game, year over year.

Returning starters: Ty Ajian, safety; Yusuf Corker, safety; Cedrick Dort, cornerback; Josh Paschal, defensive end; Davonte Robinson, safety; DeAndre Square, inside linebacker; Jordan Wright, outside linebacker

What to watch: Carrington Valentine started against N.C. State in the Gator Bowl and has been frequently cited as a strong riser throughout fall camp; the true sophomore from Cincinnati is poised to become the next in what’s becoming a steady line of defensive backs to make a name for themselves in Lexington. Dort started a few games last year but was a full-time starter in 2019; Kelvin Joseph knocked him out of the starting role for a season but he took the step back in playing time in stride. Square has played since he was a true freshman in 2018 and has 36 games under his belt (with 22 starts); it will be up to him to help bring along some young middle linebackers upon whom UK will need to rely due to injuries. Paschal has all-SEC potential, especially if he can stay at full strength all season. Jordan Wright’s length is terrifying off the edge; he too can come out of 2021 a big winner if he puts it all together for a full fall.

Question marks: Can Paschal and Wright combine to make life easier for the Wildcats’ pass-rushers while getting in on the disruption themselves? Will J.J. Weaver be able to give UK much this year, or will the star sophomore’s presence be limited as he recovers from an ACL repair? Can Vito Tisdale stay calm, cool and collected long enough to channel his athleticism into a reliable weapon? Will Corker live up to his billing as “the best safety in the SEC,” per multiple teammates? How easily does Marquan McCall slide in at nose guard and play the lion’s share of snaps? Which of the talented but unproven youngsters steps up to start at defensive tackle?

Outlook: Much of the offseason discussion has centered around UK’s new look on offense, but the Cats’ defense is more proven and, at least early on, should be more up to task. There are holes, and concerns about depth other than in the secondary, but there’s more good than bad with a unit that has been as reliable as any in the SEC over the last few seasons. Considering that they’ve consistently faced a more versatile offense in practice, it’s reasonable to hope that the ballstoppers’ performance should exceed where they’ve been.

Kentucky linebacker DeAndre Square made 60 tackles last season. Bryan Woolston AP