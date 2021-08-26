Could Kentucky’s football team have 10 players picked in the 2021 NFL Draft?

Up until a few years ago, when you said “Kentucky” and “draft” in the same sentence, football never would have come to mind. Not any longer.

UK’s “other” major sport has quietly overtaken the basketball program when it comes to producing professionals. Since 2019, Mark Stoops’ unit has sent 13 Cats to the NFL; John Calipari has had eight players drafted. While Cal’s 40 total draftees since arriving at UK more than doubles Stoops’ amount since coming to Lexington in 2013 (17), the Youngstown, Ohio, native is trending in the right direction.

Darian Kinnard tops a list of Wildcats who should hear their name called in April. The All-America offensive tackle opted against a dive into the pro ranks last year, a decision that should pay off handsomely barring a significant setback; most who believed him to be a middle-round prospect in last year’s O-line class think he could now be a first-round selection in 2022.

Another offensive tackle, LSU transfer Dare Rosenthal, has high-round potential as well. The 6-foot-7, 327-pound standout started three games for LSU as a redshirt freshman during its 2019 title run and started half of last season while navigating disciplinary concerns that eventually led to his transfer this summer. Were he to put together a complete season at UK while staying away from off-the-field heat, Rosenthal, a junior academically, would probably forgo his remaining eligibility and jump into the draft.

Assuming Wan’Dale Robinson’s speed and play-making ability translates to production in the Southeastern Conference, he could follow friend Rondale Moore (a second-round pick this year) to the league as soon as next April. He’s likely to lead UK in most receiving categories and will almost certainly be the face of its offensive turnaround, if such a turnaround actually occurs. Throw in the possibility of being Kentucky’s second Paul Hornung Award winner in three years and you’ve got a recipe for high-round draft consideration.

With a big season, Wan’Dale Robinson could find himself in the NFL’s crosshairs. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Who else?

Basing trends off any singular draft can be dicey, but looking at Kentucky’s late-round performance in the 2021 draft paints a rosy picture for Wildcats hoping to earn a shot at the pros once the season ends. UK was one of three schools that tied for the fifth-most draft picks in April, with six. Teams are paying more mind to what’s going on in Lexington.

Chris Rodriguez is capable of being a day-two selection as a junior, especially if he proves to be a reliable pass-catcher out of the backfield. Pro Football Focus has always been high on Rodriguez, who led the SEC with an average of 6.6 yards per carry last year, and ranks him as the fifth-best draft-eligible running back in the country coming into 2021.

“He pinballs off would-be tacklers with his low center of gravity and doesn’t try to run like somebody he’s not,” PFF’s Mike Renner wrote in late June. “While he lacks the top-end juice to really be in contention for the RB1 spot in this class, Rodriguez has more than enough to succeed in the NFL.”

Consistency of play alone should get Josh Paschal into the conversation, but he’s certainly on teams’ radars due to his overcoming of a cancerous melanoma discovered on his foot prior to the 2018 season. He has been a steady contributor since he was a true freshman, outside of that year, and been a model representative for the school and football program who’s served on multiple student-athlete committees. Paschal has demonstrated explosiveness (his 76-yard interception return last season was UK’s longest in six years — and remember, he’s 22 pounds short of three bills) and versatility on the defensive front while racking up 21.5 tackles for loss in 40 games played; Kentucky defenders have gotten picked with lesser résumés, and he’s still got a year to pad his.

Marquan McCall and Jordan Wright are probably the Wildcats best positioned to make the kind of meteoric rise that Josh Allen and Jamin Davis did. Both will draw late-round interest, regardless, but boast the kind of specs that will have NFL teams salivating should their play match their frames. McCall, a 6-foot-3, 379-pound nose guard, spelled Quinton Bohanna — now in contention for a roster spot with the Dallas Cowboys — but needs to prove he can handle starter-level snaps in that role. Jordan Wright has “season-defining” potential at outside linebacker, according to position coach and defensive coordinator Brad White, and he has shown disruptive talents, but health has limited him to date; a lot will be expected of Wright, and if he meets the call, it could make him millions.

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez (24) ran for 785 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. Mark Mahan

Others to watch

Josh Ali, receiver: Probably talented enough to merit late consideration but lack of production would have made him a non-factor if he turned pro last year.

Yusuf Corker, safety: Frequently mentioned by offensive teammates as one of the toughest defensive backs to go up against in practice, Corker’s quietly earned multiple preseason All-SEC nods after starting 24 straight games for one of the league’s best defensive backfields. Barring a major setback, he’ll get selected late on day three, at worst.

Jacquez Jones, linebacker: Brought in for depth, Jones was Mississippi’s leading tackler last year and was in line for the starting job there again, but he left Oxford to “take his game to the next level.” Middle linebackers coach Jon Sumrall has worked some magic before, and Jones — a senior who could play for UK again in 2022 but would love to enter the draft in April — can’t be discounted because of that.

Luke Fortner, center/guard: If he’s UK’s starting center and plays well, he could be a big riser; lack of versatility was an oft-cited concern for teams in their consideration of Drake Jackson, who ultimately was undrafted but signed by the Detroit Lions and then the Houston Texans.

Will Levis, quarterback: Kentucky hasn’t had a QB drafted since Andre Woodson in 2008, and a smart bettor wouldn’t wager on Levis ending that streak in 2022. But, such a development isn’t unprecedented: Joe Burrow wasn’t on anyone’s radar before leaving a high-profile program and then thriving in a pro-oriented SEC offense. No one’s saying Levis is Joe Burrow, or even close to Joe Burrow; but, the possibility of him benefiting from a surging UK offense — and being its face — certainly can’t be dismissed.

Justin Rigg, tight end: Like Ali, could be a considerable gainer if UK’s offense clicks under Coen.

DeAndre Square, linebacker: Productive middle linebacker who might not be able to keep up, athletically, at the next level, but another year of conditioning, coupled with the motivation of seeing friend Jamin Davis soar up the charts, could translate into better stock.