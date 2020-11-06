Essential Quality impresses in Breeders’ Cup Juvenile. Let the Derby buzz begin.

More from the series 2020 Breeders’ Cup at Keeneland Click below for more of the Herald-Leader’s and Kentucky.com’s coverage of the 2020 Breeders’ Cup World Championships at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington. Expand All

Essential Quality took over midway through the stretch and won the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Keeneland on Friday, capping a tremendous first day of the World Championships for trainer Brad Cox.

The 2-year-old son of Tapit passed undefeated race favorite Jackie’s Warrior and major long shot Hot Rod Charlie in the stretch to notch a victory in the $2 million race.

Less than an hour earlier, Cox — a Louisville native — won the Juvenile Fillies Turf with Aunt Pearl, and he’ll have Monomoy Girl in the Breeders’ Cup Distaff on Saturday.

Only six Breeders’ Cup Juvenile runners have gone on to win the following year’s Kentucky Derby since the 2-year-old race debuted in 1984, but this race always sets the early tone for Derby buzz. Cox didn’t shy away from that in Friday’s postrace interview.

“We’re going to enjoy this one, and obviously that’ll be our goal moving forward,” Cox said of the first Saturday in May.

Hot Rod Charlie stayed up for second place, and Keepmeinmind finished third. Jackie’s Warrior was fourth.

Going into the week, the latest Derby futures sheet from the William Hill sportsbook listed Essential Quality at 16-1 odds. Those odds will surely be even shorter by Monday morning, though history says the likelihood of a Juvenile-Derby double is remote.

Only two horses have won both races: Street Sense and Nyquist, who won the Derby in 2016. Nyquist’s daughter, Vequist, was victorious in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies on Friday to establish herself as one of the early favorites for next year’s Kentucky Oaks.

Breeders’ Cup

At Keeneland Race Course

Friday’s winners

Juvenile Turf Sprint: Golden Pal

Juvenile Turf: Fire At Will

Juvenile Fillies: Vequist

Juvenile Fillies Turf: Aunt Pearl

Juvenile: Essential Quality

Saturday’s schedule

(All times p.m.)

12:02: Filly and Mare Sprint (NBC SN)

12:39: Turf Sprint (NBC SN)

1:18: Dirt Mile (NBC SN)

1:57: Filly & Mare Turf (NBC SN)

2:36: Sprint (NBC-18)

3:15: Mile (NBC-18)

3:54: Distaff (NBC-18)

4:33: Turf (NBC-18)

5:18: Classic (NBC-18)