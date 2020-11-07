Riderless horse runs loose on turf course in Breeders’ Cup race at Keeneland

More from the series 2020 Breeders’ Cup at Keeneland Click below for more of the Herald-Leader’s and Kentucky.com’s coverage of the 2020 Breeders’ Cup World Championships at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington. Expand All

Starship Jubilee tossed her rider in the opening moments of the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf on Saturday at Keeneland and ran around the turf course until she was finally corralled by outriders.

The 7-year-old mare and jockey Florent Geroux were both OK after the mishap. Geroux was thrown to the turf but bounced right up and got off the course. Starship Jubilee took a little more time getting off the track, running on the far outside of the turf course with the rest of the 14-horse field all the way around the backstretch before she was finally slowed down.

It was announced shortly after the race that both horse and rider checked out fine.

The $2 million Filly & Mare Turf was won by 17-1 shot Audarya.

Geroux won the Juvenile Fillies Turf with Aunt Pearl on Friday and was scheduled for four additional rides later on Saturday’s card, including a mount in the Distaff on Monomoy Girl.

He will be OK to ride in those races.