French jockey out of the Breeders’ Cup after testing positive for COVID-19

Jockey Christophe Soumillon of France is out of the Breeders’ Cup after testing positive for COVID-19, the Breeders’ Cup announced Friday morning.

Soumillon, who has left the grounds, was scheduled to ride Order of Australia in the Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Mile and Taranawa in the Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Turf on Saturday. No word yet on which jockey or jockeys will replace Soumillon.

According to a press release from the Breeders’ Cup, Soumillon received a positive result from an on-site test administered Wednesday at Keeneland. A second test was performed immediately and confirmed the initial positive result. Soumillon’s was the only positive test result out of the 55 administered to all Breeders’ Cup jockeys. The Breeders’ Cup says he is not showing any symptoms at this time.

Tarnawa is 6-1 in the morning line for the Breeders’ Cup Turf. Order of Australia, listed as an also-eligible for the Breeders’ Cup Mile, is 30-1 in the morning line.