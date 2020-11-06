Daughter of Kentucky Derby champ stakes claim as Oaks favorite with Breeders’ Cup win

There’s an early clubhouse leader in the debate about who might emerge as next year’s best young filly.

Vequist won the $2 million, Grade 1 Juvenile Fillies on the opening day of the Breeders’ Cup World Championships at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington on Friday. The Robert Reid trainee left the gate at 8-1 odds under jockey Joel Rosario and took over the lead from runner-up Dayoutoftheoffice in the stretch, cruising to the wire for a 2-length victory.

Each year at the Breeders’ Cup, Future Stars Friday acts as a showcase for talented young Thoroughbreds set to make big waves in the industry the following season. The Juvenile Fillies featured seven 2-year-olds who’ll compete on the 3-year-old circuit in 2021 with hopes of landing a spot in the Kentucky Oaks the day before the Kentucky Derby.

A daughter of 2016 Kentucky Derby champion Nyquist, Vequist figures to have a leg up on the Oaks trail after a pretty dominant run on Friday.

“She looked great coming in ... She’s a sharp filly,” Reid said.

Asked if his instincts told him Vequist was primed for the win, Reid said: “I don’t know that you ever have that kind of feeling but we knew she was doing very well and we know she’s a very talented filly.”

Girl Daddy finished third and Simply Ravishing fourth.

Juvenile Turf

The first major upset of the 2020 Breeders’ Cup was delivered when Fire At Will cruised to victory in the $100,000, Grade 1 Juvenile Turf for 2-year-old colts.

At odds of 30-1, Fire at Will rocketed to the lead at midstretch and romped to a 3-length victory over Battleground under jockey Ricardo Santana. The Mike Maker trainee covered the mile on a turf course in 1:35.81 to deliver a third Breeders’ Cup victory to Maker.

Fire At Will paid $62.40 for the win and now has three stakes victories in four career starts.

“I tell you, we have been high on him since day one and with each race he’s got better,” Maker said. “It’s very satisfying to get Three Diamonds Farm their very first Breeders’ Cup win.”

Ricardo Santana Jr., aboard Fire At Will, celebrated as he crossed the finish line first in the $1 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf at Keeneland on Friday. Fire At Will finished 3 lengths in front of Battleground. Outadore wound up third. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Juvenile Turf Sprint

It took more than three decades, but Thoroughbred breeder and owner Randy Lowe is finally a Breeders’ Cup champion.

Lowe’s 2-year-old colt Golden Pal held on to win the Juvenile Turf Sprint, edging Cowan at the wire.

Breaking as the 4-5 favorite, Golden Pal wanted to shoot to the lead early, but jockey Irad Ortiz held him back, pulling on the reins so hard that Golden Pal’s head jerked sharply skyward as he geared down. Golden Pal and trainer Wesley Ward were both shocked by the move.

“(Golden Pal) was a little startled, so he kind of (came) back. And I was a little worried, too,” Ward said. “I wasn’t too happy with Irad at that point, but I sure was at the finish.”

Apparently, Ortiz’s strategy was spot on. Golden Pal took the lead late and was clearly tiring toward the end, with Cowan nearly catching him at the last second. Golden Pal had just enough left in the tank to deliver the victory.

“He’s a champion colt. Thank God (Randy Lowe) gave him to me to train. I really appreciate it,” Ward said.

The gratitude flows both ways.

“This is probably the second-biggest moment in my life. First one being married to my lovely wife,” Lowe said. “Wesley likes this horse so much, and he called me and I thought, ‘Let’s give it to Wesley and ... let him have a try.’ And, first (win) with Wesley, first Breeders’ Cup (win) ever. It’s taken me 35 years to win this race.”

Juvenile Fillies Turf

Aunt Pearl left little doubt that she was the class of the field in the $1 million, Grade 1 Juvenile Fillies Turf. The Ireland-bred Brad Cox trainee took the track as the 3-1 favorite among 14 horses in the 1-mile turf contest, quickly shot to the lead and rolled to a 2 1/2-length win.

“She’s freaky fast, she’s exciting,” Cox said.

Ireland-bred horses took the top four spots. Mother Earth, a 20-1 shot, was runner-up. Miss Amulet was third and Campanelle fourth.

Aunt Pearl and jockey Florent Geroux sped to a 2 1/2-length victory in Friday’s $1 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf at Keeneland. Mother Earth finished second, followed by Miss Amulet. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Beginning with a bang

Friday’s undercard produced a pair of massive payoffs.

In race No. 3, a late-entry long shot lived up to his name.

Ever Dangerous got into the Bryan Station Stakes as an “also-eligible” after four horses were scratched. The 3-year-old George Weaver trainee broke at odds of 74-1 under jockey Javier Castellano and pulled off a huge upset victory, edging 9-2 Fancy Liquor. Bye Bye Melvin, at 18-1, finished third.

Ever Dangerous paid $150.60, $49 and $25.40 for the win. A $1 exacta paid $652.10 and a 50-cent trifecta returned $3,889.20.

In race No. 5 — the final undercard contest before the Breeders’ Cup championships took over the spotlight — three long shots hit the board. At 12-1, Rocketry came from more than 12 lengths off the pace to win the $200,000, Grade 2 Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance Stakes. Mirinaque, at 50-1, finished second while 30-1 Dack Janiels ran third.

A $2 exacta paid $860.00 and a 50-cent trifecta paid $7,180.00.