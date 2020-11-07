2020 Breeders’ Cup: Live updates and breaking news from Keeneland

More from the series 2020 Breeders’ Cup at Keeneland Click below for more of the Herald-Leader’s and Kentucky.com’s coverage of the 2020 Breeders’ Cup World Championships at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington. Expand All

Follow along live throughout the day Saturday as the 37th annual Breeders’ Cup World Championships of Thoroughbred racing play out at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington.

The day includes 12 races all-told, the last nine of which decide Breeders’ Cup championships, capped by the $6 million Classic at 5:18 p.m. on NBC-18.

First post Saturday is 10:15 a.m. The first Breeders’ Cup race goes off at 12:02 p.m.

Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay (@johnclayiv) will be at Keeneland along with staff writers Ben Roberts (@BenRobertsHL) and Josh Sullivan (@SullyJosh). Additionally, photographers Alex Slitz (@AlexSlitzPhoto) and Silas Walker (@sigh_las) will lead our visual team at the track.

Scroll down below to follow our Breeders’ Cup Twitter feed. Meanwhile, here are a few links to start the day right:

UK Sports newsletter Daily updates, analysis, exclusives, video and more devoted to University of Kentucky sports. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What could be a classic Breeders’ Cup Classic is missing just one thing

Who’s going to win the Breeders’ Cup Classic? A closer look at the star-studded field.

Two Kentucky trainers to face off in a highly anticipated Breeders’ Cup Distaff

Essential Quality impresses in Breeders’ Cup Juvenile. Let the Derby buzz begin.

Daughter of Kentucky Derby champ stakes claim as Oaks favorite with Breeders’ Cup win