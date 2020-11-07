Horse euthanized after racing accident on Breeders’ Cup undercard at Keeneland

More from the series 2020 Breeders’ Cup at Keeneland Click below for more of the Herald-Leader’s and Kentucky.com’s coverage of the 2020 Breeders’ Cup World Championships at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington. Expand All

A 4-year-old colt suffered a fatal injury during the second race at Keeneland on Saturday.

Absolutely Aiden was euthanized after suffering what on-track veterinarians diagnosed as a disarticulation of his left front fetlock in the Lafayette Stakes on the Breeders’ Cup undercard.

The son of Stay Thirsty was trained by Wesley Hawley and ridden Saturday by Chris Landeros. His most recent start was a fifth-place finish in the Grade 2 Phoenix Stakes at Keeneland on Oct. 2.

In Saturday’s race, three horses got bunched up heading into the stretch. Landeros, David Cohen and Tyler Gaffalione all went to the ground along with Absolutely Aiden. All three jockeys left the track under their own power and were medically cleared to resume riding.

Absolutely Aiden was vanned off and attended to by medical personnel. Given the extent of the injury, it was determined that euthanasia was in the best interest of the horse, according to Keeneland.

“Keeneland and the Breeders’ Cup are saddened by the death of Absolutely Aiden and offer our condolences to his connections,” the track said in a statement Saturday. “Throughout the Fall Meet and leading up to the World Championships, we have worked together and with the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, a team of top equine veterinarians and racing surface experts to ensure every measure was in place to provide our athletes the safest conditions possible.”