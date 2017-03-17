High School Basketball

March 17, 2017 11:09 AM

Friday at the Sweet Sixteen: Live updates

Herald-Leader Staff Report

Follow along Friday during the quarterfinals of the 2017 Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen State Basketball Tournament. Josh Moore, Josh Sullivan and Jared Peck will be providing live updates from courtside in Rupp Arena.

You can scroll down below to follow their updates on Twitter.

Here is the lineup for Friday’s quarterfinals:

Noon: Scott Co. (31-5) vs. Bowling Green (33-2) | Live audio | Live stats

1:30 p.m.: Scott (22-12) vs. Perry Co. Central (28-7) | Live audio | Live stats

6:30 p.m.: Cooper (29-4) vs. Collins (24-12) | Live audio | Live stats

8 p.m.: Fern Creek (34-2) vs. Ballard (29-6) | Live audio | Live stats

Here is a summary of Thursday’s games:

Fern Creek 81, Hopkinsville 64 | Recap | Box score

Ballard 69, Taylor Co. 33 | Recap | Box score

Collins 65, Elliott Co. 57 (OT) | Recap | Box score

Cooper 54, Meade Co. 39 | Recap | Box score

Here is a summary of Wednesday’s games:

Bowling Green 68, Graves County 51 | Box score | Recap

Perry County Central 61, Pikeville 46 | Box score | Recap

Scott 77, Harlan Co. 65 | Box score | Recap

Scott Co. 83, Pulaski Co. 54 | Box score | Recap

Watch and listen

Watch: A live video broadcast is available from every game at KHSAA.TV, which requires a fee.

Listen: Every game is being broadcast live in Lexington on WBUL-FM 98.5

Read

Don’t forget to pick up a copy of Wednesday’s Herald-Leader, which included a special section celebrating the 100th year of the state tournament. Or read our Sweetest Century coverage online at Kentucky.com.

