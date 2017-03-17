Friday at the Sweet Sixteen: Live updates

Follow along Friday during the quarterfinals of the 2017 Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen State Basketball Tournament. Josh Moore, Josh Sullivan and Jared Peck will be providing live updates from courtside in Rupp Arena.
Here is the lineup for Friday’s quarterfinals:
Noon: Scott Co. (31-5) vs. Bowling Green (33-2) | Live audio | Live stats
1:30 p.m.: Scott (22-12) vs. Perry Co. Central (28-7) | Live audio | Live stats
6:30 p.m.: Cooper (29-4) vs. Collins (24-12) | Live audio | Live stats
8 p.m.: Fern Creek (34-2) vs. Ballard (29-6) | Live audio | Live stats
Here is a summary of Thursday’s games:
Fern Creek 81, Hopkinsville 64 | Recap | Box score
Ballard 69, Taylor Co. 33 | Recap | Box score
Collins 65, Elliott Co. 57 (OT) | Recap | Box score
Cooper 54, Meade Co. 39 | Recap | Box score
Here is a summary of Wednesday’s games:
Bowling Green 68, Graves County 51 | Box score | Recap
Perry County Central 61, Pikeville 46 | Box score | Recap
Scott 77, Harlan Co. 65 | Box score | Recap
Scott Co. 83, Pulaski Co. 54 | Box score | Recap
