How to follow the 2019 Kentucky girls’ Sweet Sixteen basketball state tournament

The 58th KHSAA Girls’ Sweet Sixteen basketball state tournament is underway at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
This guide will help you stay on top of the action for the duration of the tournament. Below you’ll find schedules, broadcast links, rosters, stats, details about the Herald-Leader’s coverage plans and a whole lot more.
SCHEDULE
Wednesday, March 13
Game 1: Knott County Central (25-7) vs. Scott County (33-1)
Game 2: Owensboro Catholic (27-7) vs. Bethlehem (29-4), 1:30 p.m.
Game 3: Clark County (24-10) vs. Mercy (16-14), 6:30 p.m.
Game 4: Ryle vs. Murray (29-5) vs. Murray (28-3), 8 p.m.
THURSDAY, MARCH 14
Game 5: Pikeville (27-7) vs. Barren County (31-4), noon
Game 6: Male (22-7) vs. Boyd County (28-4), 1:30 p.m.
Game 7: Collins (23-12) vs. Southwestern (24-5), 6:30 p.m.
Game 8: North Laurel (30-6) vs. Henderson County (18-8), 8 p.m.
FRIDAY, MARCH 15
Game 9: Knott Central-Scott County winner vs. OCath-Bethlehem winner, noon
Game 10: Clark County-Mercy winner vs. Ryle-Murray winner, 1:30 p.m.
Game 11: Pikeville-Barren County winner vs. Male-Boyd County, 6:30 p.m.
Game 12: Collins-Southwestern winner vs. North Laurel-Henderson County winner, 8 p.m.
SATURDAY, MARCH 16
Game 13: Semifinal, 6:30 p.m.
Game 14: Semifinal, 8 p.m.
SUNDAY, MARCH 17
Game 15: Championship, 2 p.m.
TOURNAMENT ROSTERS
Click here for the KHSAA rosters for all 16 teams.
TEAM STATISTICS
Click here for the pre-tournament statistics from the KHSAA for all 16 teams.
OUR LIVE COVERAGE
Josh Moore (@HLpreps on Twitter) and Jared Peck (@JPSaysHere on Twitter) will be at Rupp Arena throughout the tournament providing updates, highlights, analysis and mre.
VIDEO BROADCASTS
Video coverage of every girls’ Sweet Sixteen game will be available through KHSAA.tv as part of the NFHS Network, which requires a subscription. The NFHS Network currently offers one subscription option — a monthly pass for $9.95 that will renew automatically until the subscription is canceled. A subscription also grants users access to games aired by the NFHS Network from other states.
Click here to purchase an NFHS Network subscription. The pass would also grant you access to watch every game of the boys’ Sweet Sixteen, which is next week.
Links to every girls’ Sweet Sixteen video broadcasts are below:
Game 1 (Knott Central vs. Scott County, noon)
Game 2 (Owensboro Catholic vs. Bethlehem, 1:30 p.m.)
Game 3 (Clark County vs. Mercy, 6:30 p.m.)
Game 4 (Ryle vs. Murray, 8 p.m.)
Game 5 (Pikeville vs. Barren County, noon)
Game 6 (Male vs. Boyd County, 1:30 p.m.)
Game 7 (Collins vs. Southwestern, 6:30 p.m.)
Game 8 (North Laurel vs. Henderson County, 8 p.m.)
Game 9 (noon quarterfinal) [Link will be added when available]
Game 10 (1:30 p.m. quarterfinal) [Link will be added when available]
Game 11 (6:30 p.m. quarerfinal) [Link will be added when available]
Game 12 (8 p.m. quarterfinal) [Link will be added when available]
Game 13 (6:30 p.m. semifinal) [Link will be added when available]
Game 14 (8 p.m. semifinal) [Link will be added when available]
Game 15 (2 p.m. championship) [Link will be added when available]
AUDIO BROADCASTS
Audio coverage of every girls’ Sweet Sixteen game will be provided freely by the KHSAA through Mixlr.com. You can download the Mixlr app or click on the following game links to listen live.
Additionally, radio coverage will be broadcast by more than 40 local affiliates across the state. All 15 games of the tournament will air in the Lexington area on WBUL-FM 9.5. Click here for a list of all the participating affiliates.
Links to every girls’ Sweet Sixteen audio broadcasts are below:
Game 1 (Knott Central vs. Scott County, noon)
Game 2 (Owensboro Catholic vs. Bethlehem, 1:30 p.m.)
Game 3 (Clark County vs. Mercy, 6:30 p.m.)
Game 4 (Ryle vs. Murray, 8 p.m.)
Game 5 (Pikeville vs. Barren County, noon)
Game 6 (Male vs. Boyd County, 1:30 p.m.)
Game 7 (Collins vs. Southwestern, 6:30 p.m.)
Game 8 (North Laurel vs. Henderson County, 8 p.m.)
Game 9 (noon quarterfinal) [Link will be added when available]
Game 10 (1:30 p.m. quarterfinal) [Link will be added when available]
Game 11 (6:30 p.m. quarerfinal) [Link will be added when available]
Game 12 (8 p.m. quarterfinal) [Link will be added when available]
Game 13 (6:30 p.m. semifinal) [Link will be added when available]
Game 14 (8 p.m. semifinal) [Link will be added when available]
Game 15 (2 p.m. championship) [Link will be added when available]
LIVE STATS
Live statistical updates of every girls’ Sweet Sixteen game will be provided freely by the KHSAA through Stat Broadcast.
Links to every girls’ Sweet Sixteen stats broadcasts are below:
Game 1 (Knott Central vs. Scott County, noon)
Game 2 (Owensboro Catholic vs. Bethlehem, 1:30 p.m.)
Game 3 (Clark County vs. Mercy, 6:30 p.m.)
Game 4 (Ryle vs. Murray, 8 p.m.)
Game 5 (Pikeville vs. Barren County, noon)
Game 6 (Male vs. Boyd County, 1:30 p.m.)
Game 7 (Collins vs. Southwestern, 6:30 p.m.)
Game 8 (North Laurel vs. Henderson County, 8 p.m.)
Game 10 (1:30 p.m. quarterfinal)
Game 11 (6:30 p.m. quarerfinal)
MORE INFO
Here are some helpful links provided by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association:
Official tournament program (includes complete rosters and team photos)
List of KHSAA girls’ Sweet Sixteen state champions and tournament scores
